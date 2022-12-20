Popular food dye allura red may cause inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis





Sign up for our free health checkup email to receive exclusive analysis of the week on your health Receive a free health check email Favorite food coloring for kids May cause inflammatory bowel diseaseaccording to a “surprising” new study. Allura Red AC is used to add color and texture to sweets, soft drinks, dairy products and cereals, often appealing to children. However, new animal studies have revealed that dyes can disrupt the intestinal barrier, impair gut health, promote inflammation, and cause inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, etc.. Researchers at McMaster University found that by breaking down the intestinal barrier, Allura Red AC increased the amount of serotonin produced. Doing so changes the composition of the gut microbiota, making people more susceptible to colitis. Writing in Nature Communications, Professor Waliul Khan of McMaster University in Canada called the surprising discovery an important advance in public health. The senior author of this study said: “These findings have important implications for the prevention and management of intestinal inflammation. “Our findings are surprising and alarming because this common synthetic food dye can cause IBD. “This study is an important advance in warning the public about the potential harm of the food coloring we consume every day. “The literature suggests that consumption of Allura Red may also affect behavioral problems in children, such as certain allergies, immune disorders, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.” Professor Khan said IBD is a serious, chronic inflammatory condition of the gut that affects millions of people worldwide. The exact cause of the disease is not fully understood, but studies have shown that it may be driven by dysregulation of the immune response, genetic factors, gut microbiota imbalance, and environmental factors. I’m here. Significant progress has been made in recent years to identify how genes are susceptible to IBD and to understand the role of the immune system and host microbiota. But Professor Khan said research lags behind when it comes to investigating environmental risk factors. Environmental factors include a typical Western diet consisting of processed fats, lean and processed meats, sugar, and lack of fiber. He added that such diets also contained large amounts of additives and dyes, and that research findings warrant further investigation into the relationship between food dyes and IBD.

