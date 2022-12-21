Researchers are working to develop antibiotics against drug-resistant bacteria





Researchers at Hokkaido University said they are working on developing antibiotics against multidrug-resistant bacteria.Forbidden Nazuna/Photo by Wikimedia Commons December 20 (UPI) — Researchers at Japan’s Hokkaido University are working to develop antibiotics against multidrug-resistant bacteria, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications. Antibiotics are important in treating some bacterial diseases. However, through abuse and misuse, many strains have acquired resistance. However, a team led by Professor Satoshi Ichikawa of Hokkaido University recently breakthrough. The team worked on a class of antibacterial compounds called sphaerimicins. These compounds block the function of a bacterial protein called MraY, which is essential for bacterial replication. “Spherimycin is a biological compound and has a very complex structure. news release. “We set out to design an analogue of this molecule that would be easier to manufacture, while at the same time being more effective against MraY and enhancing its antibacterial activity.” The team synthesized two analogues of spherimycin, SPM1 and SPM2. These analogues have been found to be effective against some bacteria. By studying this structure and comparing it to that of related antimicrobial agents, we determined how to further simplify the molecule. They have successfully developed a simpler analogue, SPM3, with similar activity to SPM1. SPM was also effective against Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis, which has multidrug-resistant strains. “Our most important contribution is the construction of the spherimycin core scaffold, which we will use to develop more antibacterial agents that target MraY and thus develop multidrug-resistant strains. We can do that,” says Ichikawa.

