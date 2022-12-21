‘All hospitals are full now,’ says Jacksonville doctor





jacksonville, florida – UF Health, Baptist Health, Ascension St. Vincent’s, Memorial Hospital, and Orange Park Medical all treat patients suffering from influenza, COVID, or respiratory syncytial virus (commonly known as RSV). As Christmas and New Year approach, it’s not surprising that medical experts say the number of reported cases may worsen as friends and family gather. Dr. Michael Coren said he was receiving hospital status reports about the surge in infections. “Right now, all hospitals are full,” Coren said. “There is a waiting time before entering the hospital emergency room. Also, hospital administrators are sending out information to all doctors to get the patient discharged as soon as possible.” Coren said some patients come in with just the flu, COVID, or RSV, while others are positive for both of those viruses at the same time. “If you are infected with two different viruses, your immune system does not necessarily respond at the same time,” explains Coren. He recommends social distancing during holiday gatherings. “Especially people I don’t know. And certainly people who appear to have symptoms,” he said. Koren says that if you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID or the flu, you should strongly consider getting one. If you’ve been vaccinated and have a boost, but it’s been a while since you had a booster injection, talk to your doctor to see if getting another booster is right for you. COVID infection. As for RSV, that’s another issue that doctors are still trying to address. “We don’t have a vaccine for RSV, but we’re using it in clinical trials,” Koren said. I didn’t think it was really a big problem because I thought it was, but there are different strains of the virus, and the older you get, the more vulnerable you become.” Health experts say proper hand washing is essential to stop the spread of these viruses, especially after shaking someone’s hand. “If someone touches their face or coughs on their hands and then waves them, they get that infection,” Coren said. “So wash your hands often.” Ascension St. Vincent Hospital issued the following statement: “There has been a significant increase in cases of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 in Ascension St. Vincent in recent weeks. We recommend that you consult your doctor and get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 when possible. As noted by the CDC, people with cold-like symptoms are more likely to have severe illness, such as premature babies, children under the age of 2 with chronic lung or heart conditions, and children with weakened immune systems. Ideally, avoid contact with children who are at high risk for RSV disease.”

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2022/12/21/covid-flu-rsv-all-the-hospitals-are-just-packed-right-now-says-jacksonville-doctor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos