Is Covid-19 no longer a pandemic?: Kathmandu Post contributor

The Kathmandu-Epidemiological Dictionary defines a pandemic as “a contagious disease that occurs worldwide or in large areas, crosses national borders and usually affects a large number of people”.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic after SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, spread to 114 countries worldwide and claimed thousands of lives. Declared. But now Covid-19 restrictions have been effectively lifted and deaths related to it have dropped significantly.Last Friday, he had no recorded Covid-19 cases in Nepal. Events like this beg the question: Are we still living in a pandemic?

Other pandemics

In 1918, an influenza A H1N1 virus called the Spanish flu emerged. Considered the deadliest pandemic in history, it has killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide. Of his four waves of the Spanish flu pandemic, the second wave had the highest mortality rate, killing mostly young adults.

A similar scenario, namely the second or delta wave of Covid-19, turned out to be the deadliest wave in Nepal, killing mostly young adults. There have been no official announcements or standards for the end of the Spanish flu pandemic. But after the virus became less deadly, it was thought to be over.

In 2009, influenza A H1N1 (later influenza A (H1N1) pdm09 virus, also known as swine flu) reappeared. The infection spread to 74 countries and killed 144 people, prompting the WHO to declare a pandemic. A year later, on 10 August 2010, WHO announced the end of the pandemic, but the virus continues to circulate as seasonal influenza. SARS-CoV-2 is currently circulating at low levels similar to swine flu.

SARS-CoV-2 is likely to remain a seasonal disease in the coming months or years, but its seasonality has yet to be clarified or determined. Precautions such as wearing masks and physical distancing are no longer mandated in public places, and hand hygiene compliance has decreased significantly.

XBB variant

The new virus XBB, a substrain of two descendants of the Omicron subspecies, first emerged in Singapore and has spread worldwide. The XBB virus is said to spread rapidly and evade vaccines and antibodies developed by natural infection. Initially, many experts assumed that it could lead to increased infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths.

However, no significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths have been observed. On October 23, the Nepalese government officially announced for the first time that her XBB virus had been detected in various locations across the country. The Ministry of Health and Population has warned of possible spread of the virus between Dashain, Tihar and Chhath. Interestingly, there were no significant increases in hospitalizations, deaths or infections after these festivals. Vaccination against Covid-19 or natural diseases is a possible and justifiable explanation.

SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19, continues to evolve. Therefore, emerging new viruses are not unpredictable events. Outbreaks can occur when a new virus is introduced by mutation or hybridization between two or more subvariants. In such conditions, scientists usually warn of a possible new wave of Covid-19 (they did after the introduction of the new XBB virus).

Nonetheless, the outcome of infection should be assessed, analyzed and predicted based on the pre- and post-vaccine arrival times, here referred to as the pre- and post-vaccination periods.

Hybrid (recombinant) XBB viruses (even other new viruses) have failed to create deadly waves of Covid-19 after being introduced into the community. No vaccine was widely available or accessible during the second wave. Hundreds of people died from severe complications, but the number of vaccinated people increased dramatically during the Omicron wave of Covid-19. .

As a result, serious complications, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 have decreased significantly compared to the second wave. This clearly demonstrates the difference in Covid-19 severity outcomes between pre-vaccination and post-vaccination times.