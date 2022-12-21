Doctors share unusual breast cancer symptoms that led to diagnosis

Like all women who regularly get Mammogram To screen for breast cancer, Dr. Robin Hall was relieved to have normal test results in January 2021.

Her breast ultrasound was also fine. Hall, the family doctor, is constantly undergoing additional screenings. dense breast tissue, appear white on the mammogram—the same color as the tumor. Therefore, ultrasound gives us a better idea of ​​what is going on inside.

With those two tests showing no signs of cancer, Hall looked ready for next year. That summer, however, she began to notice that her right breast was getting larger than her left breast.

Dr. Robin Hall has been paying attention to breast cancer screening for 25 years. Courtesy Mike Lewis Photography

“Most women are a little asymmetrical, anyway. But when I woke up one morning, it wasn’t subtle anymore and I said, ‘We have a problem.’

“Everything was fine a few months ago, and I never dreamed it would change like that.”

the doctor knew Breast swelling can be a warning signalso she had another mammogram, which was yet normal.

However, Hall could see changes, so she had another ultrasound and the radiologist finally found a tumor. buried deep in breast tissue.

I had a double mastectomy in September 2021, 8 months after a routine mammogram and ultrasound. Doctors recommended removal of both breasts because her tissue was so dense that she was at high risk of developing cancer in the other breast. The tumor itself turned out to be 1.5 inches in diameter.

“We’re very lucky to have caught it when we found it, especially with how fast it grew and how big it’s already grown in that short period of time,” says Hall.

Look for breast changes

She recommends women look at themselves in the mirror once a month to look for changes in their breasts.

“This is very important… you don’t necessarily have to feel lumpy, but if you notice one breast getting bigger than the other, that’s not always the case. Or, skin wrinkles or dimplesor if one nipple is pulling inward and the other is not, even if one had just had a normal mammogram a few months ago, if one is different than the other. , should be tested,” Hall said. .

“Also, ask for an ultrasound, especially if you have dense breast tissue.”

About half of women over the age of 40 have dense breasts. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionFormer TODAY host Katie Couric was one of them, and she had regular breast ultrasounds. revealed this year when she announced she had breast cancer.

If your insurance does not cover breast ultrasound, ask the radiology center for a cash payment price.

Journey from doctor to patient

Hall has been paying close attention to breast cancer screening for 25 years, ever since she felt a lump in her other breast when she was 38.When she insisted on removing it, she said the lump was Atypical hyperplasiathe stage just before cancer.

That meant her risk of breast cancer was about four to five times higher than that of women with normal breasts. American Cancer Society.

Hall has no family history of breast cancer and worries about others like her falling into a false sense of security.

“I don’t know how many women have been treated in my practice over the years, but I’ve cared for tens of thousands of patients in that time, and I’ve said, ‘I’m not worried. .family history.’ But what people don’t know is 85% of breast cancers are sporadicmeaning there is no family history,” she points out.

“The two biggest risk factors for breast cancer are first being female and second being older. So as we get older, all women are at higher risk.”

As a doctor who heard his diagnosis, Hall recalls being in “let’s do it” mode. Doctors aren’t always the best patients, she says, and it was strange for her to be the one receiving treatment from a doctor ordering treatment.

Courtesy Mike Lewis Photography

As a patient, Hall was sometimes frustrated by the lack of communication and kindness in healthcare. Hall said he was nauseated by the painkillers and couldn’t.

But the nurse “woke me up and told me to walk, so she just wanted to get the job done,” Hall said, noting that she ended up sitting on the floor to avoid passing out. “I think when someone takes care of someone else for a long time, they can get a little burnt out and forget they’re there. Rule #1: You need to listen to your patient.” there is.”

More than a year after surgery and breast reconstruction, Hall says she’s doing well. She never had to undergo chemotherapy or radiation. But last Christmas I had some health issues. She contracted her COVID-19 and her head went blurry. She had a difficult year recovering from surgery, general anesthesia and coronavirus.

Now she feels like herself again.The doctor has a part-time job at the concierge clinic she founded and can travel and write books.

“If I didn’t know I had regular mammograms and believed in them, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she says.