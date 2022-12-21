Increased risk of Parkinson’s disease associated with lower total “bad” cholesterol

Low blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, Parkinson’s diseaseaccording to a study from South Korea.

In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, are associated with lower risk. No significant association was found between levels of triglycerides, another type of fat molecule or lipid in the blood, and the risk of Parkinson’s disease.

“Our results are [blood] Total and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels over time are inversely associated with PD risk [Parkinson’s disease]’” wrote the researcher.

the study, “ Association between serum lipid levels over time and risk of Parkinson’s disease was published in scientific report.

Parkinson’s underlying mechanism Although not fully understood, potential risk and protective factors for neurodegenerative diseases have been identified, such as blood levels of lipid molecules cholesterol, etc..

Cholesterol is an essential component of cell membranes and is most abundant in the brain. Fat molecules are involved in nerve cell communication and are part of myelin, the fatty sheath that surrounds nerve fibers.

It has been suggested that impairments in how cholesterol is handled may be related to neurodegenerative processes in the brain. investigated, but inconsistent results have been reported, likely due to methodological variability and poorly controlled potential influencing factors. “Most did not reflect their time-varying nature. [blood] Researchers from South Korea evaluated the potential association between blood lipid levels and the development of Parkinson’s disease over an average follow-up period of 8.5 years.

They analyzed the complete lipid profile – measured the amount of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood — Of 200,454 people in the Korean National Health Insurance health checkup cohort from 2002 to 2019.

Participants had no Parkinson’s disease or medical records of Parkinson’s disease. secondary parkinsonism Died before, during, or during the first year of follow-up. Also, none of the participants were on statin therapy to help lower LDL-C prior to enrollment.

The mean age of participants at the start of the study was 57.4 years and 56.7% were male. Mean blood levels of total cholesterol, including LDL-C and HDL-C, were 198.7 mg/dL (normal, <200 mg/dL). LDL-C value was 118.6 (normal, <100 mg/dL). HDL-C level was 54.8 (normal, >60 mg/dL). Their triglyceride levels were 131.4 mg/dL (normal, <150 mg/dL).

A total of 1,712 (0.85%) developed Parkinson’s disease during the study. Also, 41,851 (20.9%) started statins after participating in the study.

Lowest total cholesterol and highest risk of Parkinson’s disease

After adjusting for potential influencing factors such as age, sex, smoking, and duration of statin treatment, participants with the lowest blood levels of total cholesterol had a significantly higher risk of Parkinson’s disease than those with moderate levels. higher (17%). Similar findings were observed for LDL-C levels. Those with the lowest concentrations had a 19% higher risk of neurodegenerative disease than those with moderate concentrations.

No significant association was found with highest levels of total or “bad” cholesterol.

Those with the highest blood HDL-C levels, on the other hand, had an 11% lower risk of Parkinson’s disease than those with intermediate levels. Those with the lowest concentrations did not have a different risk of Parkinson’s disease than those with intermediate concentrations.

No significant association was found between blood triglyceride levels and the risk of Parkinson’s disease.

The team performed a sensitivity analysis to modify the definition of Parkinson’s disease to include patients using antiparkinsonian drugs, having at least one hospitalization or ambulance visit for Parkinson’s disease, or other forms of secondary parkinsonism. Include sick patients.

Similar results were obtained for LDL-C and triglycerides, although the association between HDL-C and Parkinson’s disease was not always significant, but they all showed the same trend.

“association between [blood] HDL-C levels and PD were less robust, but other findings were similar to our main analyses,” the researchers wrote.

This finding is consistent with previous studies that showed that lower levels of total cholesterol, LDL-C, and HDL-C were associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease.

However,” [blood] Cholesterol levels with respect to PD risk were small or modest compared to previous studies that reported up to a 2-fold difference in PD risk. [blood] cholesterol levels,” the researchers wrote, adding that lifestyle factors, [simultaneous health conditions], and statin use, often ignored in other studies, may have contributed to this gap. “

Further research is needed to understand the mechanisms behind these findings and to determine the optimal range of blood cholesterol levels to minimize the risk of Parkinson’s disease.