Whether it’s on TV or in movies, we love villains.

No matter how selfish, power hungry, or greedy a person is, many of us are still drawn to their dark side. In fact, a new study from the University of Michigan found that both adults and children are more likely to report that villains are good on the inside than heroes are bad on the inside.

“In other words, people believe there is a mismatch between the villain’s outward appearance and their true inner self, and this is a bigger gap for villains than for heroes,” said a UM psychology doctoral student. Valerie Umscheid, lead author of the study, said:

Inside, the villain is a little less evil than he looks on the outside, and the hero is totally good inside and out.

Umscheid et al. conducted three studies of 434 children (ages 4 to 12) and 277 adults to determine how individuals perceive antisocial behavior committed by wrongdoers. I checked to see if there were any. They focused on participants’ judgments of both familiar fictional villains and heroes, such as Ursula from Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Woody from Pixar’s Toy Story.

Study 1 established that children viewed the villain’s actions and emotions as overwhelmingly negative. This suggests that despite the well-documented tendency of children to judge people as virtuous, it does not interfere with their perception of extreme forms of villainy.

Studies 2 and 3 used a converging array of evidence, such as how the characters felt internally, whether the characters’ actions reflected their true selves, and whether they reflected their true selves. to assess the moral character of heroes and villains and the beliefs of children and adults about their true selves. May change over time.

Across these measures, the study showed that both children and adults consistently rated the villain’s true self as overwhelmingly evil and far more negative than the hero. At the same time, the researchers also detected judgment asymmetry. This means that villains are more likely than heroes to have a true self that differs from their outward behavior.

Both children and adults believed that characters like Ursula had an inner goodness despite their regular bad/immoral behavior.

"What drives Voldemort? Child and adult reasoning about the villain's nature" Valerie A. Umscheid et al. cognition

What drives Voldemort? Child and adult reasoning about the villain’s nature

How do children understand anti-social behavior by bad guys? We addressed this question in her three studies of 434 children (aged 4–12 years) and her 277 adults.

Study 1 established that children viewed the actions and emotions of villains as overwhelmingly negative.

Studies 2 and 3 assessed the moral character of heroes and villains and the beliefs of children and adults about their true selves. It contains a series of converging evidence, such as how the character felt inside, whether the character’s actions reflected their true selves, and whether the character was truthful. Self can change over time, and how an omniscient machine determines a character’s true self.

Across these measurements, both children and adults consistently rated the villain’s true self as more negative than the hero.

Importantly, we also detected asymmetry in judgment. Villains were more likely than heroes to have a true self that differed from their outward behavior. More specifically, across the ages surveyed, participants often reported that villains were inwardly good, while heroes were inwardly bad.

We discuss implications, limitations, and directions for future research in the light of our expanding understanding of the development of true self-belief.