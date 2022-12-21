Hairpin-shaped DNA binds to microRNAs in cancer cells to trigger an immune response





Researchers at the University of Tokyo have successfully used artificial DNA to target and kill cancer cells in a completely new way. The method was effective in laboratory tests against human cervical and breast cancer-derived cells and mouse malignant melanoma cells. The team created pairs of chemically synthesized hairpin cancer-killing DNA. When the DNA pairs were injected into cancer cells, they bound to microRNA (miRNA) molecules that are overproduced in certain cancers. Once attached to miRNAs, they unwind and join to form longer DNA strands that trigger an immune response. This reaction not only killed cancer cells, but also prevented cancer tissue from growing further. This method is expected to bring about a new era of drug development, unlike conventional anticancer drug therapy.

Cancer is sadly a global health problem and current treatments have limitations. However, nucleic acid-based medicines such as DNA and RNA, molecules that carry life information, can control the biological functions of cells, changing the future of medicine and helping fight cancer and fight cancer. A big boost is expected. Other difficult-to-treat diseases caused by viruses or genetic diseases. A research group led by Assistant Professor Kunihiko Morihiro and Professor Akimitsu Okamoto of the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Engineering came up with the idea of ​​developing a new anticancer drug using artificial DNA. “I thought that if we could create a new drug that works by a mechanism of action different from that of conventional drugs, it might be effective against cancers that were previously untreatable,” says Okamoto. The use of nucleic acid medicines for cancer therapy has been challenging because it is difficult to get nucleic acids to distinguish cancer cells from other healthy cells. This means that if healthy cells are inadvertently attacked, there is a risk of adverse effects on the patient’s immune system. But for the first time, the team was able to develop a hairpin-shaped DNA strand that could activate a natural immune response that targets and kills specific cancer cells. Cancer cells can overexpress or make too many copies of certain DNA or RNA molecules, causing them to malfunction. The team created an artificial oncolytic (cancer-killing) hairpin DNA pair called oHP. These oHPs began forming longer DNA strands when they encountered a short (micro)RNA called miR-21, which is overexpressed in some cancers. oHPs usually do not form longer strands due to their curved hairpin shape. However, when the artificial oHPs enter the cell and encounter their target microRNA, they open and bind to it, forming longer chains. This causes the immune system to perceive the presence of overexpressed miR-21 as dangerous and activate an innate immune response that ultimately leads to cancer cell death. This study was active against overexpressed miR-21 found in human cervical cancer-derived cells, human triple-negative breast cancer-derived cells, and mouse melanoma-derived cells. “The formation of long DNA strands by the interaction of short DNA oHPs with overexpressed miR-21, discovered by this research group, is the first of its use as a selective immune amplification response that can target tumor regression. It provides a new class of nucleic acid drug candidates that can be discovered by mechanisms that are completely different from those of known nucleic acid drugs,” Okamoto said. “The results of this research are good news for doctors, drug discovery researchers, and cancer patients, and we are confident that they will provide new options for drug development and medication policy. , and explore the drug’s efficacy, toxicity, and potential modes of administration.”The research still has many steps before a treatment becomes available, but the team is working on new We are confident in the benefits of nucleic acids for drug discovery. Funding: This work was supported by JST ACT-X (KM from JPMJAX1911) JSPS KAKENHI (KM from 19K15408 and 20H04698, and AO from 21K19040) AMED grant (JP22ym0126805j0001 from AO) and Hitachi Foundation (Kurata grant to KM). rice field.

Story source: material provided by University of Tokyo. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

