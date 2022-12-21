New study reveals popular food dyes can cause inflammatory bowel disease





Allura Red AC is used to add color to soft drinks (Anthony Devlin/PA) Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic disease that affects millions of people worldwide, although the exact cause is still not fully understood. Some studies suggest that deregulation of the immune system’s response is responsible, while others point to an imbalance between gut and environmental factors. But a surprising new study claims that the possible culprits lie in certain foods. According to a recent animal study at McMaster University, Canada, Allura Red AC, a well-known food coloring, interferes with intestinal barrier function. This can affect gut health, promote inflammation, and possibly even initiate IBD such as: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. What is Allura Red AC? Allura Red AC is a common food coloring found in foods. It is used to achieve red color and is soluble in water. Shows no nutritional value or health properties and is currently banned in Denmark, Belgium, France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and Austria Most food colors are poorly absorbed in the intestine. before Associated with adverse health effects and behavioral disorders in children. What does food coloring contain? Allura Red AC is used to add color and texture to sweets, soft drinks, dairy products and cereals, often appealing to children. A Canadian study provides increasing evidence that diet plays a pivotal role in the development of IBD. The Western diet is characterized by a high intake of food additives, fat, red meat and sugar, and a low intake of fiber, which can lead to chronic intestinal inflammation. It is not surprising that the incidence of IBD is rising rapidly in developed countries. Professor Wariul Khan of McMaster University said: piece The disturbing findings, published in Nature Communications, represent considerable benefits for public health. “This study demonstrates significant detrimental effects of Allura Red on gut health and identifies gut serotonin as a key factor mediating these effects. story continues “These findings have important implications for the prevention and management of intestinal inflammation. “Our findings are surprising and alarming, as this common synthetic food dye can cause IBD.” He added that the study warrants further investigation between food dyes and IBD at the , epidemiological, and clinical levels.

