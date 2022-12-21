Common Food Colors May Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease – Brighter World





Professor Wariul Khan is senior author of a study investigating the effects of common red food coloring on gut health.

Long-term consumption of Allura Red food dye can be a potential trigger for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis, says Waliul Khan, a McMaster researcher in IBD. using an animal model. Researchers Continued exposure to Allura Red AC impairs gut health and promotes inflammation.This pigment directly disrupts the intestinal barrier function and increases the production of serotonin, a hormone/neurotransmitter found in the gut. This alters the composition of the gut microbiota and increases susceptibility to colitis. Allura Red, also known as FD&C Red 40 and Food Red 17, is a common ingredient in candies, soft drinks, dairy products, and some cereals, Khan said. Dyes are used to add color and texture to food and are often used to attract children. The use of synthetic food dyes such as allura red has increased significantly over the last few decades, but until now there has been relatively little research into their impact on gut health. “This study demonstrates significant detrimental effects of Allura Red on intestinal health and identifies intestinal serotonin as a key factor mediating these effects. and management,” said senior author of the study, professor in the Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine, and principal investigator at the Farncombe Institute for Family Gastrointestinal Health in the School of Health Sciences. Khan says. . “Our findings are surprising and alarming because this common synthetic food dye can cause IBD. “It’s an important advance in warning the public about the potential harm of the virus,” he said. “The literature suggests that consumption of Allura Red may also affect behavioral problems in children, such as certain allergies, immune disorders, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.” IBD is a severe, chronic inflammatory condition of the human gut that affects millions of people worldwide, Khan said. Their exact causes are still not fully understood, but it is known that dysregulated immune responses, genetic factors, gut microbiota imbalances, and environmental factors can cause these conditions. Shown by research. In recent years, great progress has been made in identifying susceptibility genes and understanding the role of the immune system and host microbiota in the pathogenesis of IBD. But similar progress in defining environmental risk factors has lagged, he said. Environmental factors for IBD include a typical Western diet, including processed fat, lean and processed meat, sugar, and lack of dietary fiber. Western diets and processed foods also contain large amounts of various additives and dyes, he added. The study suggests a link between commonly used food dyes and IBD, and food dyes and IBD need to be further investigated at the , epidemiological, and clinical levels, Khan said. says. Khan and his team shared their findings with Nature CommunicationsThe lead author is Yun Han (Eric) Kwon, a recent Ph.D. in Khan’s lab. This study was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brighterworld.mcmaster.ca/articles/common-food-dye-can-trigger-inflammatory-bowel-diseases/

