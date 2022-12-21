Health
A phantom smell may be a sign of trouble
Olfaction disorders, such as phantom odors or no smell, can be signs of serious health problems.
Since the pandemic started COVID infection It is the main cause of loss of smell and taste.Mostly he recovers in a month or so, but about 5% of confirmed cases Covid report smells and tastes functional impairment after six months, according to a study published in July.
Before full recovery, many patients with Covid-related olfactory loss describe times when they experienced phantom smells like rubber, smoke, or other stench-burning odors that didn’t really exist. Covid has also been linked to a condition known as parosmia, which turns pleasant smells, such as coffee, into unpleasant smells.
In an episode of “Mad Men,” a character with serious health issues, including stroke and dementia, mysteriously smelled an orange while eating chocolate ice cream. Shortly after, the man died while standing in line at his A&P.
Was the scent of Phantom Orange a warning sign of impending doom?
It’s possible, says Dr. Alan Hirsch Aroma and Taste Therapeutics and Research Foundation in Chicago.
“By all means, a phantom smell can mean something serious,” says a psychiatrist and nationally recognized expert in smell and taste. “It absolutely needs to be evaluated. It could be a tumor, which is at the top of the list of things to exclude, but a cyst or infectious disease housed in the area of the brain where odors are processed. It could also be a pathogen.”
short episode of phantom smell or phantom smear — smelling something that isn’t there — can be caused by a temporal lobe seizure, epilepsy, or a head injury. Phantosmia is also associated with Alzheimer’s disease and sometimes with the development of migraine headaches.
But it’s not usually the sweet stuff that the brain evokes.
“It’s usually the more unpleasant thing or smell that’s hard to describe,” says Hirsch. “People will say it’s like chemicals or talk about a burning smell.”
Common hallucinations include many unpleasant odors. Sufferers report smells of hydrogen sulfide (rotten eggs), foul odors, garbage, gas leaks, wet dogs, pungent body odors, and rotting fish and feces. Because the brain learned very early on to avoid odors, it can cause such unpleasant odors rather than pleasant odors.
“I think that larger areas of the brain are represented by bad smells more than good smells,” Hirsch says. “And they might be easy to ‘shoot down.'”
Olfactory disturbances are not uncommon
A 1994 study found that 2.7 million Americans have some form of olfactory problem, including:
- Anosmia, the inability to smell.
- Poor sense of smell, decreased sense of smell.
- Parosmia, distorted perception, smells of rotten flesh instead of flowers.
- Phantosmiaperceives smells that are not there.
An additional 1.1 million people have problems with their sense of taste — smell and taste go hand in hand:
- Ageusia, unable to taste.
- Loss of taste, loss of taste.
- Dysgeusia, distorted taste ability.
Phantom fragrances can be produced from one or both nostrils and can enter and leave a person’s life for hours, days or weeks. In some cases, such as a 35-year-old New Zealand woman, she said her nose was the culprit. 17 years of ‘horrible smell’this condition can come and go over decades for no apparent reason.
Even without an underlying tumor, epilepsy, or other infection, smell problems can be very disabling.
“frequently, [patients will] They can’t stand all the flavors, so they can lose a significant amount of weight,” says Hirsch.
What’s more, doctors often treat it like a psychiatric problem, and patients visit an average of seven doctors before getting help, Hirsch said. Ironically, some people with Phantosmia develop mental disorders, depression, or suicidal behavior as a result of the condition.
“About half of my patients who have sought surgery for distortion have at one time considered suicide because of the despair of living a life in which all food smells like or worse than rotten meat. there is.” Dr. Donald Leopold A professor of otolaryngology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center wrote in the 2002 edition of Chemical Senses:
Other Olfactory Impairment News
Some people think the bad smell is coming from themselves, which Hirsch says can lead to a condition known as olfactory reference syndrome.
“They wash often and don’t go out. They start out with fantosmia but develop secondary paranoia as a result.”
Medical tests such as MRIs, CT scans, and EEGs can spot common physiological triggers such as tumors, sinus infections, and epilepsy, but some patients experience food scraps, rotten fish, and charred fish. I don’t understand why the smell of stale coffee and cheese suddenly overwhelms me. Determining the cause of phantosmia can be difficult, but treatments include saline nasal sprays, antidepressants, sedatives, and antiepileptic drugs.
Most patients respond to medication, but olfactory bulb It has also been shown to provide relief. Although normal aging causes a gradual loss of the sense of smell, it can also have serious consequences, Hirsch says, as auditory hallucinations, which impair the ability to smell real scents, can occur.
“AIDS can initially present with a loss of smell,” he says. “Or anything from vitamin deficiencies to Alzheimer’s to hypothyroidism to head trauma to stroke to diabetes to medication to leprosy.”
One easy way to test if you have a reduced sense of smell is to fill a bowl with ice cream.
“Try vanilla ice cream and chocolate ice cream and see if you can tell the difference,” says Hirsch, who says 90% of taste is smell. “Without the smell, they both taste the same.”
