Dolphins exhibit hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, study suggests

London

CNN

—

3 brains Dolphin Found stranded along the Scottish coast, Alzheimer’s diseaseaccording to new research, offers greater insight into disease in species other than humans. Findings may also provide possible answers to unexplained problems grounding According to researchers, the number of dolphins along the coast. Alzheimer’s disease is a common neurodegenerative disease It mainly affects older people and is accompanied by symptoms such as Amnesia, forgetfulness, confusion. According to a study published Dec. 13, European Journal of NeuroscienceScottish researchers conducted a post-mortem study of the brains of 22 people teethor toothed whales, making their findings more detailed in comparison to others. said the author. “It’s deeper and broader because it looks at more animals from several different species of cetacean that are known to be aging for that species,” said co-author Mark Dagleish. said Mr. a senior clinician in anatomic pathology at the University of Glasgow told CNN on Tuesday. In this study, five specimens were examined. Lisso dolphins, crab pilot whales, beluga whales, porpoises and bottlenose dolphins. Of the 22 studied, 18 were aged specimens. “Critically,[it]looked at the whole brain to provide a lesion (abnormality) profile using more markers of Alzheimer’s disease,” Dagleish added. Findings showed that three aged dolphins (Tuna, Beluga, and Bottlenose) exhibited brain changes or lesions associated with Alzheimer’s disease in humans. Tara Spiers Jones Co-authors of another study statement Researchers said this week that they were “intrigued by the similarity of brain changes in aging dolphins to those in humans (aging) and Alzheimer’s disease.” “Whether these pathological changes contribute to stranding in these animals is an interesting and important question for future research,” said Spiers-Jones. Personal Chair of Neurodegeneration, Faculty of Biomedical Sciences, University of Edinburgh. Researchers found that the specimens accumulated and formed phosphorylated tau protein and glial cells. amyloid beta plaque, protein clumps found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. The distribution of these lesions was comparable to brain regions in humans with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the research paper. Dagleish said the findings are “the closest we’ve been able to show that an animal develops the pathology associated with Alzheimer’s disease spontaneously,” which is thought to occur only in humans. rice field. Dentists regularly become stranded on British shores in groups, and the study’s authors say they may support the ‘disease leader’ theory, in which groups follow an aging leader into shallow waters. said. Similar neuropathology in aged dolphins and humans with Alzheimer’s disease suggests that marine mammals are predisposed to the disease, but a diagnosis can only be made if there is cognitive impairment. Discovered using cognitive impairment assessments, not possible in postmortem studies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/21/uk/dolphins-alzheimers-disease-scn-scli-gbr-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos