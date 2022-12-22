TikTok trend sells out diabetes drugs in US, leaves patients dizzy





WASHINGTON – For more than a month, 57-year-old auto mechanic Shane Anthony has been unable to get his diabetes medication. Ozempic, an injection that keeps blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes under control, has been in short supply for about four months, according to a database maintained by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Without a prescription from Novo Nordisk A/S, Mr. Anthony often suffers from dizziness while fixing his car. Alternative medicines are either out of stock or not covered by his insurance. Increased demand and supply chain delays have led to shortages of multiple medicines, from the antibiotic amoxicillin to Adderall, but why certain diabetes drugs are in short supply is an anomaly. Doctors prescribe them to non-diabetics who want to use them for weight loss. “All celebrities and stars who don’t need weight loss are trying to lose weight,” Anthony said. “I need it to stay healthy and not die.” For the more than 35 million people with type 2 diabetes, shortages add another layer to the management of an already complex and costly chronic disease. They also uncovered weaknesses in America’s use of off-label prescribing, which allows doctors to distribute drugs to treat conditions different from those for which they are formally approved. Diabetics suffer when these drugs are hard to find because of the publicity. Ozempic, commonly known as semaglutide, is one of a class of antidiabetic drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists and has been used for nearly 20 years. It was first approved in the US in 2017 for use in his type 2 diabetic patients. Ozempic mimics the hormones involved in appetite and feeding, stimulates insulin production and helps lower blood sugar levels in patients. Weight loss is also common. Dr. Francisco Prieto, a primary care physician in Sacramento, California, says at least one diabetic a week has trouble filling a prescription for Ozempic. Patients call pharmacies and drive around town to see if they have it in stock, but some still don’t get it, said Dr. Prieto, who also advocates for the American Diabetes Association. Recently, one of his patients experienced a three-week delay in filling a prescription for Trulicity, a similar type 2 diabetes drug. Without medication, diabetics may be at increased risk of heart disease, heart attack, infections such as Covid-19, disability, and even death. It’s an option, but it could pose new hurdles such as insurance coverage and close monitoring if another prescription doesn’t work. A representative for Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk said the problem is expected to last until January. The company said it was investing to expand production, citing “incredible demand” and short-term capacity limitations at some factories. Off-label prescriptions are common and legal in the United States, but have long caused problems. For example, in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, people were taking an unproven drug called hydroxychloroquine. It was believed to help with viruses. As a result, there was a shortage of patients taking it for lupus and arthritis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/world/united-states/a-tiktok-trend-sold-out-diabetes-medication-in-us-leaving-patients-dizzy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos