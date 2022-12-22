Breast cancer breakthrough: New Zealand-led study finds way to reduce risk without surgery





In New Zealand, approximately 1 in 250 women inherit one of the mutations examined in this study. Photography / 123RF

Along RNZMore A global study led by the University of Otago has found that genetic alterations may reduce the risk of breast cancer. The discovery of new genes also opens the door to developing drugs that reduce the risk of cancer. advertisement Advertise on NZME. The study involved 26,000 women known to carry BRCA-1 and BRCA-2 mutations in breast cancer genes, making it the largest study of its kind. “This discovery comes after examining thousands of women around the world,” said Associate Professor Logan Walker, who led the study. “That allowed us to see genetic changes. These genetic changes suggest that some women who are at high risk of developing breast cancer also inherit another genetic change that reduces their risk.” It has guided us in the direction of confirming “It quickly turned to see which gene it was, which protein it was made from, and whether that protein could be effectively inhibited in a medical sense to reduce risk for those women. I did.” advertisement Advertise on NZME. In New Zealand, approximately 1 in 250 women inherit one of these mutations. Bilateral mastectomy is currently the most effective strategy for these women at high risk of breast cancer. Walker said the surgery was effective, but it could cause ongoing psychological and physiological harm to patients, especially young women. The researchers say that lowering the levels of the protein produced by the new gene SULT1A1 reduces the chances of women getting breast cancer, especially if the BRCA-1 gene is also mutated. “When we reduced the activity of the SULT1A1 gene in breast cells, the cells grew slower and were more resistant to DNA damage,” said Walker. advertisement Advertise on NZME. The researchers also found that women with missing segments of the BRCA-1 gene had the highest risk of developing breast cancer. Logan Walker.Photo/University of Otago Dr. George Wiggins of Otago is leading the next step: developing risk-reducing drugs. “Prophylactic drug therapy is becoming well established for the prevention of various diseases,” said Walker. “For example, aspirin, statins, and antihypertensive therapy have had a significant impact on reducing the incidence of cardiovascular disease and increasing life expectancy. “By comparison, progress in therapeutic interventions to prevent breast cancer has lagged. There are many benefits for the family. “Such treatments may give genetically predisposed young women the opportunity to have children and breastfeed by delaying or replacing the need for risk-reducing surgery.” advertisement Advertise on NZME. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, with more than 3,300 new cases and 600 deaths annually. “Undergoing risk-reducing surgery may also represent a barrier to breast cancer prevention for many people, leading to inequalities in health outcomes,” Walker said. “Effective prevention strategies for women at high risk of breast cancer are essential to control and reduce the social and economic impact of the disease.” This study was funded through a grant from the New Zealand Health Research Council. -RNZ

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/breast-cancer-breakthrough-nz-led-research-finds-way-to-reduce-risk-without-surgery/FYP3WNGNYFCUJHM2JJF6HRIC64/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos