Otago Uni Makes Breakthrough in Breast Cancer





A new drug that could reduce the risk of breast cancer could be on the horizon after researchers at the University of Otago discovered a gene that could be altered. The discovery was led by Logan Walker, Associate Professor of Pathology and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Otago, Christchurch. He said the development of risk-mitigating drug projects has already been funded and will be led by the university. The first study was the world’s largest woman known to carry mutations in breast cancer genes (BRCA1 and BRCA2). He said it made two important discoveries. “We have discovered a gene, SULT1A1, that can help doctors reduce the chances of women getting breast cancer, especially if they inherit a mutation in the BRCA1 gene. “We also found that women who inherited the missing segment of the BRCA1 gene had the highest risk of developing breast cancer, for unknown reasons.” The study, conducted in collaboration with the International Consortium of BRCA1/2 Modifier Researchers (CIMBA), examined approximately 26,000 women with known mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes and 160 laboratories worldwide. A total of 166 researchers from . About 1 in 250 people in New Zealand inherit genetic mutations in these two genes. This means that you are at a higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. Professor Walker says bilateral mastectomy is currently the most effective risk-reduction strategy for these women at high risk of breast cancer. While effective, this approach was irreversible and could cause ongoing psychological and physiological harm to patients, especially young women. According to him, the study found that reduced levels of the protein produced by the SULT1A1 gene played an important role in the metabolism of cancer-causing agents and reduced the risk of breast cancer. “Reducing the activity of the SULT1A1 gene in breast cells slowed the growth of the cells and made them more resistant to DNA damage. “This anticancer-like signature supports epidemiological results from 26,000 women,” he said. The next step was to develop risk-reducing drugs, a project led by Dr. George Wiggins at the University of Otago. He said prophylactic drug treatment is becoming well established for the prevention of various diseases. “For example, aspirin, statins, and antihypertensive therapy have had a significant impact on reducing the incidence of cardiovascular disease and increasing life expectancy. “By comparison, progress in therapeutic interventions to prevent breast cancer has lagged. “Providing women at high risk of developing breast cancer with a non-invasive, easily accessible preventative therapy has many benefits for the health system, patients and their fanaus. “Such treatments may give genetically predisposed young women the opportunity to have children and breastfeed by delaying or replacing the need for risk-reducing surgery.” Professor Walker said effective prevention strategies for women at high risk of breast cancer are also essential for controlling and reducing the social and economic impact of the disease. [email protected]

