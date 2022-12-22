Health
Effects different from coffee and green tea
- Researchers report that people with severe high blood pressure should drink no more than one cup of coffee a day.
- They say that heavy coffee consumption doubles the risk of death from cardiovascular disease in people with abnormally high blood pressure.
- However, researchers noted that green tea does not have the same adverse health effects.
The researchers also found that drinking one cup of coffee and one cup of green tea on the same day was not associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease-related death in any blood pressure measurement, although neither drink was associated with an increased risk of death related to cardiovascular disease. also contains caffeine.
severe high blood pressure consideration 160/100mmHg or more.
The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, surveyed more than 6,570 men and 12,000 women between the ages of 40 and 79 at the start of the study.
During nearly 19 years of follow-up, researchers documented 842 cardiovascular-related deaths. found to be associated with twice the risk of death from cardiovascular disease in people with high blood pressure.Coffee.
They also found that drinking one cup of coffee per day was not associated with an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease in all blood pressure categories.
Green tea intake, on the other hand, was not associated with an increased risk of death in any blood pressure category.
“To our knowledge, this is the first study to find an association between drinking two or more cups of coffee per day and mortality from cardiovascular disease in people with severe hypertension.” Dr. Hiroyasu IsoMPH, lead author of the study and director of the Institute for Global Health Policy, Bureau of International Health Cooperation at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo, said in a statement:
Measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). Above 130/80 mm Hg is considered high blood pressure.
Coffee may help reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and some cancers.
“Coffee’s beneficial effects may center on anti-inflammatory effects such as reducing oxidative stress on blood vessels, improving insulin sensitivity, and inhibiting gastric absorption of fat.” Dr. Guy L. MintzDirector of Cardiovascular Health and Lipidology at Sandra Atlas Bath Heart Hospital in Manhassett, New York, told Healthline.
“The severely hypertensive group may be at greater risk because they cannot tolerate even the short-term further increase in blood pressure that caffeine can cause,” Mintz added. Caffeine can affect sleep patterns and limit the amount of sleep a person gets, and sleep deprivation is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and cardiovascular death.
Mintz said Healthline’s caffeine can cause blood vessels to constrict, further increasing blood pressure and making the heart work harder.
Mintz said green tea does not have the same effects as coffee.
“The benefits of green tea are well known.” The anti-inflammatory effects of polyphenols and flavonoids improve vascular function, promote dilation, reduce contraction, improve blood pressure, increase HDL good cholesterol, and more. inflammatory cells are reduced.”
“These positive vascular effects may overcome the harmful effects of caffeine,” he added.
Veronica Rouse I am a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator specializing in Cardio Nutrition. She said Healthline’s green tea is an important aspect of a green Mediterranean diet.
“The polyphenols found in green tea have been suggested to be micronutrients that protect against free radicals,” says Rouse. “Free radicals are compounds that can damage cells. Therefore, consuming polyphenols is essential to reduce cell damage that can lead to chronic diseases such as heart disease.”
Rouse noted that the polyphenols in coffee are not the same as those found in green tea.
“There are many different coffee preparation methods and types of coffee used in research studies. This may explain why we cannot identify the types of polyphenols in coffee and their effects, and why there are mixed conclusions,” says Rouse. said Mr.
Caffeine may not be the only unhealthy substance in coffee. Dr. Enrique Garcia Sayan Rivasa cardiologist at UTHealth in Texas told Healthline.
“Some studies have shown that even decaffeinated coffee can temporarily increase blood pressure,” says Rivas. “The biggest question, however, is whether this temporary increase in blood pressure can be detrimental to overall health. It may have oxidizing properties and great health benefits.”
Rivas added that coffee is a complex beverage containing numerous substances with antioxidant properties that may protect the human body from oxidative damage and chronic diseases.
“However, these benefits must be balanced against the problems that excessive coffee consumption can cause, such as anxiety, insomnia, heart palpitations, and increased blood pressure.” Many benefits can be negated by adding sugar or milkfat, as is common in .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
