Reducing hypoxia may improve immunotherapy





Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh have found that tired T cells don’t just lose their ability to fight cancer. It also suppresses the immune response by affecting surrounding cells. And they learned that one cause of depleted T cells is an oxygen-poor environment. In a paper published in Innate Immunology, The team showed that reducing hypoxia alleviated the suppressive properties of depleted T cells, potentially improving immunotherapy. These findings pave the way for potentially manipulating the tumor environment. immunotherapy. For more than 30 years, scientists have known that T cells are depleted from constant stimulation from antigens and their function declines. That is, those immune cells that would otherwise kill infected or malignant cells, secrete cytokines, and lose their ability to do so. Previously, the Pitt team, led by Dr. Greg Delgoffe, found that T cells have a metabolic profile similar to another type of T cell, regulatory T cells. These regulatory-like T cells are abundant in cancer tissues. This is a well-known aspect of the tumor environment. “But it was very interesting to us that the metabolic profile of his depleted T cells resembled that of regulatory T cells,” he said of the Tumor Microenvironment Center at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. ‘s Delgoffe said. “Therefore, in this study, we investigated whether tired T cells actually play a suppressive role.” The team found that this was true for both in vitro When live animal research. “T cells actually turn their backs on us,” Delgoffe said. “It’s not just that T cells don’t work. They actually don’t make the cells around them work as well. They next sought to identify the mechanism of this ability to suppress various cells. Their research eventually focused on adenosine. Adenosine is a highly inhibitory metabolite found at high levels in the tumor microenvironment. “We’ve found that these exhausted T cells are very good at creating an adenosine-rich environment, and that’s how they suppress other cells. In the second part of the study, Penn’s team wanted to know how T cells acquired suppressive activity. They found that one of the main factors is hypoxia, exposure to low levels of oxygen around tumors. Their next step was to see if changing the environment could change the biology of those cells. Using a mouse model of cancer, when animals were adapted to alter the tumor environment to become hypoxic, they administered two drugs to the animals with the aim of improving tumor vasculature. administered in combination. The first drug, the anti-angiogenic drug axitinib, was delivered at low doses known as ‘angiogenesis-corrected doses’ to create a more perfused vasculature. “We found that when mice were given this low-dose anti-angiogenic therapy, it improved their vasculature and reduced hypoxia,” he said. Studies have shown that her T cells in these treated tumors are less suppressive. The second drug, metformin, is a popular his type 2 diabetes drug that targets tumor cell metabolism and reduces tumor hypoxia. So instead of targeting the T cells, both drugs were able to alter the environment by targeting the environment and making her T cells less suppressive. “The idea that depleted T cells are working against us in cancer opens up new avenues for immunotherapy, such as developing therapies that target pathways involved in side switching. and engineer better T cells for cell-based therapies,” added lead author Paolo Vignali. ,doctorate. “Naturally, the immunotherapy field has focused on correcting the loss of the anticancer function of T cells, but our efforts show that the potential also needs to be explored. new Behavior acquired by these cells. The team is currently conducting two Phase 1 trials based on these findings. Combination of metformin or axitinib and immunotherapy in patients with melanoma. “This will give us a sense of whether immunotherapy is more effective in patients who receive both combination therapy and monotherapy,” he said.

