How long Covid causes odor loss for months or even years





While focusing on odor loss, the findings also shed light on possible underlying causes of other long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms, such as general fatigue, shortness of breath, and brain fog. Images for representation. | | Photo credit: Reuters

According to a new study, scientists have revealed more details about the reasons behind the continuing loss of smell as part of long Covid symptoms. The reason some people are unable to regain their sense of smell after COVID-19 is related to an ongoing immune attack on olfactory nerve cells and an associated decline in their numbers, say scientists at Duke University. The team reports Olfactory neurons are associated with our ability to distinguish smells and odors. Findings published in the journal Science Translational Medicineprovides important insight into a thorny problem that has plagued millions of people who have not fully recovered their sense of smell after COVID-19, the study says. While focusing on odor loss, the findings suggest possible underlying causes of other long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms, such as general fatigue, shortness of breath, and brain fog, which may be caused by similar biological mechanisms. also sheds light on “One of the first symptoms usually associated with COVID-19 infection is the loss of the sense of smell,” says senior author Bradley Goldstein of Duke University. “Fortunately, many people whose sense of smell has been altered during the acute phase of viral infection recover within the next week or two, but some do not. “We need a better understanding of why this subset of people continues to experience persistent odor loss for months to years after being infected with SARS-CoV-2,” said Goldstein. Read also | Long COVID: How Loss of Connections Between Neurons in the Brain Explains Cognitive Symptoms In this study, Goldstein and colleagues at Harvard Duke and the University of California, San Diego, analyzed olfactory cues collected from 24 biopsies, including 9 patients suffering from long-term olfactory loss following COVID-19. Epithelial samples were analyzed. This biopsy-based approach revealed extensive infiltration of T cells involved in the inflammatory response of the olfactory epithelium, the nasal tissue in which olfactory neurons are located. This unique inflammatory process persisted despite the absence of detectable SARS-CoV-2 levels, the study said. Additionally, delicate tissue damage from ongoing inflammation may have reduced the number of olfactory sensory neurons, the study says. “The findings are amazing,” says Goldstein. “It’s almost like a sort of autoimmune-like process in the nose.” Goldstein says knowing which sites are damaged and which cell types are involved are important steps to begin designing treatments. He said the researchers were encouraged that neurons appeared to retain some capacity for repair even after prolonged immune onslaught. “By modulating aberrant immune responses and repair processes in the noses of these patients, we hope to be able to at least partially restore the sense of smell,” Goldstein said, adding that the study is now ongoing. He pointed out that it is in progress in the laboratory of He said the findings from this study could also aid in additional research into other long-term symptoms of COVID-19 that may undergo similar inflammatory processes.

