Health experts warn flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus cases could spike after holidays





New York — Hospitals across the country are overwhelmed by surges in patient numbers. influenza, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) When RSV Nearly 80% of hospital beds are occupied. Medical experts have warned that cases could surge across the tristate region following the holidays. “My husband is actually at home with COVID,” says Daniel Chambers of Washington Heights. So Chambers has to change his family’s Christmas plans for three years. “His Christmas has been cancelled. I will be doing some testing with my daughter on Christmas Eve to make sure he can get to his parents safely,” Chambers said. according to Center for Disease Control45 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, now have “high” or “very high” levels of respiratory virus caused by the so-called “triple infection.” “We’re up 150% in sick visits compared to this time last year. We’re up 300% compared to this time two years ago,” said Cohen Children’s Medical Center’s Director of General Pediatrics. says Sophie Jean. read more: Schools in Passaic, New Jersey to reinstate mask mandate, citing rise in various illnesses CBS2 toured Long Island on Wednesday northwell health A lab where scientists use new technology to test and identify viruses faster. This will come in handy a few weeks after doctors expect flu season to peak. Matthew Harris, medical director of crisis management at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, said, “There’s likely to be an increase in emergency room visits and urgent care visits in the days and weeks following school closures.” Experts say they know people are tired of hearing the same advice, but the real best way to stay healthy this season is getting both COVID and flu shots. Wear a mask if you are around many people. I have one holiday present for parents and doctors. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it would release more doses of Tamiflu into states through strategic national stockpiles in hopes of easing the strain on the health system. Ali Bauman



Ali Bauman joined CBS2 News in 2016 as General Reporter. Ali is a proud millennial who uses his social media for storytelling to bring news to a new generation of audiences.

