



Studies suggest that stem cell transplantation may delay disability more than some other agents in patients with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation may delay disability in people with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), according to an Italian study published in . neurologythe medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. This 10-year retrospective study included 79 active secondary progressive MS patients who underwent autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and 1,975 from an Italian MS registry who were treated with MS medications. The two groups were matched for age, sex and level of disability. Drugs considered in this study included beta-interferon, azathioprine, glatiramer acetate, mitoxantrone, fingolimod, natalizumab, methotrexate, teriflunomide, cyclophosphamide, dimethyl fumarate, and alemtuzumab. Participants’ disability levels were measured with the Extended Disability Status Scale (EDSS). Participants had a median score of 6.5 at study entry and were defined as requiring constant bilateral use of a cane or brace to walk approximately 20 m without rest. Five years into the study, researchers found that 62% of the participants who had the stem cell transplant experienced no exacerbation of their multiple sclerosis, compared to 46% of the participants who took the drug. Furthermore, after five years, 19% of those who had stem cell transplants experienced less disability than they did at the start of the study, but only 4% were taking medication. Disability scores among those who received stem cell transplants decreased by an average of 0.01 points per year over the 10-year period. This indicates less obstacles. In contacts, mean scores for those taking the drug increased by 0.16 points per year, suggesting an increase in disability. “Our study shows that hematopoietic stem cell transplantation slows disability progression and is associated with a higher likelihood of disability improvement compared to other treatments,” Genoa, Italy. Dr. Mathilde Inglese, author of the university study, said. “While these results are encouraging, they do not apply to patients with secondary progressive MS who do not have signs of inflammatory disease activity,” she added, adding that more people would need to confirm the findings. The group pointed out that more research is needed. The limitations of this study are: Retrospective and observational, not proof of cause and effect

People taking siponimod, cladribine, ocrelizumab, ofatumumab, or rituximab for multiple sclerosis were not included. This study was funded by the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

