Health
Health officials pay attention to invasive streptococcal infections in children
Invasive group A streptococci can lead to pneumonia, sepsis, toxic shock syndrome, a serious skin and tissue infection called Necrotizing fasciitisAlso called “cannibal disease”.
last week, world health organization issued an alert to watch for an increase in invasive streptococcal infections, mainly among children under the age of 10, in five countries: France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom. At least 16 deaths have been reported in children under the age of 18 in the UK, and six cases of carnivorous disease have been reported in the Netherlands.
Millions of mild group A streptococcal infections (including strep throat) are reported each year in the United States, aAbout 14,000 to 25,000 Eight of the cases are invasive group A streptococcal disease, the CDC said.
In Massachusetts, hospitals report approximately 200 to 400 invasive streptococcal infections annually to the state health department from 2015 to this year. However, the department said in a statement that it had not seen a “notable trend” toward an increase in invasive streptococci so far.
Nationwide, in the last five years, 1,500 to 2,300 people have died each year from this form of infection, according to the CDC. However, health officials are now concerned because the recent surge in invasive infections in several states is occurring mainly among children.
Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Beth Israel Lahey Health and a family medicine practitioner, said: .
Doctors stress that invasive streptococci are rare, but if your child has a pneumonia-like cough with mucus and sputum rather than shortness of breath, lethargy, or a mild upper respiratory tract infection. , emphasizes the need for parents to contact their health care providers. early symptoms It includes fever, severe pain, redness, warmth, or swelling of the skin and, in carnivorous diseases, spreads rapidly and is accompanied by fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting. Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome.
“Often, parents, guardians, and caretakers can notice when a child isn’t right,” Nguyen said.
european studies Posted online last week, Although not yet peer-reviewed, the Netherlands has seen a sharp rise in cases in children under the age of five. However, they said the recent increase in viral infections such as influenza may be related to the spike. The increased prevalence of infection is known to predispose to secondary bacterial infections, he said.
Or, says Dr. Rick Murray, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, “Viruses and bacteria are conspirators in causing disease in humans.”
He said the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surges in Massachusetts and many other states have introduced bacteria such as group A streptococci, causing high rates of these super-infections. I said it is possible.
“Viruses cause damage that allows bacteria to pass through mucous membranes and enter tissues,” he said.
“That’s what we worry about when the flu season is typically bad, or when it’s a very early flu season when some people haven’t been vaccinated yet,” Malley said. added Mr.
A Dutch study found that children had recently had chickenpox in one-third of the invasive streptococcal cases they studied. In the Netherlands, the chickenpox vaccine is not part of the mandatory childhood immunizations, and the country’s chickenpox prevalence this year was very high.
In Massachusetts, childhood chickenpox vaccination is mandatory. Influenza vaccination is not required, but recommended.
Marie urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu if they haven’t already.
When a doctor suspects a classic case of strep throat, he swabs the patient’s throat area. If so, a blood sample will be drawn and a biopsy will be performed if the bacteria appears to have spread to other tissues.
Doctors say prompt treatment with very common antibiotics will do the trick.
“The good news so far is that there are many options for group A streptococci,” Malley said.
Amoxicillin, a decades-old antibiotic, is becoming harder to find these days in the type of liquid formulations usually prescribed for young children. said Malley.
Another piece of advice from doctors is to think about prevention.
“Group A streptococci are spread by respiratory droplets and contact, so good hand hygiene is important,” says Nguyen, a physician at Beth Israel Lahey.
“If your kids have symptoms, make sure you don’t take them to school,” he said.
Kay Lazar can be contacted at: [email protected] follow her on twitter @globekayLazar.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/22/metro/health-officials-keeping-close-eye-out-invasive-strep-infections-children/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cell video – Santa – Christmas Magic 8 [AEP] free download
- Health officials pay attention to invasive streptococcal infections in children
- Hollywood Casino Toledo workers set to strike Thursday over pay
- Christmas memories [AEP] free download
- Free Download EIVA Mobula Core Blue Robotics 2023 Software
- Does Trump NFT trading cards use stolen copyrighted images?
- Why Warren Buffett Isn’t Buying Alphabet (Google) Stock
- Adults can reach their physical activity goals by walking “tea bag style” for a few minutes each day.
- EIVA NaviEdit 2023 Free Download
- US economy on thin ice: These are the best recession bets for 2023
- Broadway actor David Pittu granted rehab in Fairfield animal cruelty case
- Goa hosts first ever World Table Tennis (WTT) Series event in India