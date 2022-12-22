Influenza, COVID, Streptococcus, RSV





(WHTM) — York’s CVS MinuteClinic reports declines in flu, strep throat and COVID cases. Some patients were diagnosed with sinus and ear infections. WellSpan pediatric physicians throughout Midstate are reporting influenza, COVID, streptococcal throat, and other viral upper respiratory illnesses. Pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing a surge in flu cases and continue to see other respiratory illnesses such as COVID and RSV. They also see strep throat, colds, and stomach bugs. This week, UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics providers in York and Spring Grove have confirmed several cases, mostly influenza, RSV, viral infections, and COVID-19. According to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics, many flu cases are still occurring, and streptococcal pharyngitis continues to be common. RSV continues to decline, but asthma exacerbations are increasing. Many children have a series of viral illnesses that cause prolonged coughing and sometimes ear infections. Dr. Joan Thode provided the following advice for streptococcal vs. viral pharyngitis: “Both streptococci and multiple viral infections can cause sore throats as well as postnasal drip. “Strep throat is often relentless. It may also be accompanied by a fever.It is not usually accompanied by a stuffy or runny nose.However, streptococci often do not follow these rules.Streptococcal pharyngitis may present only with a sore throat, or it may present with a sore throat. , Headache and stomach symptoms may appear even if there is no sore throat at all. “Treatment of streptococci is important because untreated streptococci can harm the heart and kidneys. The test is a throat swab in the doctor’s office. “The virus causes inflammation in the walls of the throat, causing pain. A typical increase in nasal discharge and postnasal drip also contributes to throat discomfort. can be relieved by drinking water and eating honey or lozenges. “In general, a sore throat that is unrelenting or that lasts more than 4 days should be evaluated by your child’s doctor. If you refuse to do so, you should see a doctor immediately.

