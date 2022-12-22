Scientists ‘3D print’ eye tissue to aid medical research





(Getty Images) Scientists have “printed” eye tissue to help people find ways to stop blindness in new groundbreaking research. A new study used patient stem cells and “3D bioprinting” technology to create new eye tissue that could be used for research. This has allowed scientists to print a series of cells that make up the blood-retinal barrier. The blood-retinal barrier is a tissue in the eye that itself supports light-sensing receptors. This breakthrough would theoretically allow scientists to create as many tissues as they wanted to help study disease. Scientists can, for example, create new eye parts that can be tested for degenerative eye diseases that can blind people. Previous research into these diseases, such as AMD and age-related macular degeneration, has been hampered by how difficult it is to collect material from humans. In AMD, deposits form in the eye and stop some of the eye’s functions. As a result, it can lead to vision loss. Researchers were able to use printed eye tissue to get a better look at how that process is initiated. They could see the changes that had been theorized before but not proven in practice to take place. To create the eye tissue, scientists had to find a scaffold to hang it on and print it in a consistent pattern. In recent years, there has been growing interest in 3D printing for biomedical applications, including eye research. Scientists hope to be able to create anatomical structures from different types of cells and biomaterials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/scientists-3d-print-eye-tissue-161116757.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos