Bioprinted 3D outer retina barrier uncovers RPE-dependent choroidal phenotype in advanced macular degeneration





Wong, W. L. et al. Global prevalence of age-related macular degeneration and disease burden projection for 2020 and 2040: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Glob. Health 2, e106–e116 (2014). Song, M. J. & Bharti, K. Looking into the future: using induced pluripotent stem cells to build two and three dimensional ocular tissue for cell therapy and disease modeling. Brain Res. 1638, 2–14 (2016). McLeod, D. S. et al. Relationship between RPE and choriocapillaris in age-related macular degeneration. Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 50, 4982–4991 (2009). Bhutto, I. & Lutty, G. Understanding age-related macular degeneration (AMD): relationships between the photoreceptor/retinal pigment epithelium/Bruch’s membrane/choriocapillaris complex. Mol. Asp. Med 33, 295–317 (2012). Farecki, M. L. et al. Characteristics of type 1 and 2 CNV in exudative AMD in OCT-angiography. Graefes Arch. Clin. Exp. Ophthalmol. 255, 913–921 (2017). Kovach, J. L., Schwartz, S. G., Flynn, H. W. Jr. & Scott, I. U. Anti-VEGF treatment strategies for wet AMD. J. Ophthalmol. 2012, 786870 (2012). Barben, M., Samardzija, M. & Grimm, C. The role of hypoxia, hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), and VEGF in retinal angiomatous proliferation. Adv. Exp. Med Biol. 1074, 177–183 (2018). Manian, K. V. et al. 3D iPSC modeling of the retinal pigment epithelium–choriocapillaris complex identifies factors involved in the pathology of macular degeneration. Cell Stem Cell 28, 978 (2021). Benedicto, I. et al. Concerted regulation of retinal pigment epithelium basement membrane and barrier function by angiocrine factors. Nat. Commun. 8, 15374 (2017). Chirco, K. R., Sohn, E. H., Stone, E. M., Tucker, B. A. & Mullins, R. F. Structural and molecular changes in the aging choroid: implications for age-related macular degeneration. Eye (Lond.) 31, 10–25 (2017). Sweeney, M. & Foldes, G. It takes two: endothelial-perivascular cell cross-talk in vascular development and disease. Front Cardiovasc Med 5, 154 (2018). Campbell, M. & Humphries, P. The blood-retina barrier: tight junctions and barrier modulation. Adv. Exp. Med Biol. 763, 70–84 (2012). Nickla, D. L. & Wallman, J. The multifunctional choroid. Prog. Retin Eye Res 29, 144–168 (2010). Hoshino, A., Chiba, H., Nagai, K., Ishii, G. & Ochiai, A. Human vascular adventitial fibroblasts contain mesenchymal stem/progenitor cells. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 368, 305–310 (2008). Orlova, V. V. et al. Generation, expansion and functional analysis of endothelial cells and pericytes derived from human pluripotent stem cells. Nat. Protoc. 9, 1514–1531 (2014). Sharma, R. et al. Clinical-grade stem cell-derived retinal pigment epithelium patch rescues retinal degeneration in rodents and pigs Sci. Transl. Med. 11, eaat5580 (2019). Shiihara, H. et al. Quantitative analyses of diameter and running pattern of choroidal vessels in central serous chorioretinopathy by en face images. Sci. Rep. 10, 9591 (2020). Royston, D. Preventing the inflammatory response to open-heart surgery: the role of aprotinin and other protease inhibitors. Int. J. Cardiol. 53, S11–S37 (1996). Baltazar, T. et al. Three dimensional bioprinting of a vascularized and perfusable skin graft using human keratinocytes, fibroblasts, pericytes, and endothelial cells. Tissue Eng. Part A 26, 227–238 (2020). Guillotin, B. et al. Laser assisted bioprinting of engineered tissue with high cell density and microscale organization. Biomaterials 31, 7250–7256 (2010). Abdeen, A. A., Lee, J., Mo, S. H. & Kilian, K. A. Spatially defined stem cell-laden hydrogel islands for directing endothelial tubulogenesis. J. Mater. Chem. B 3, 7896–7898 (2015). Lamalice, L., Le Boeuf, F. & Huot, J. Endothelial cell migration during angiogenesis. Circ. Res. 100, 782–794 (2007). Brindle, N. P., Saharinen, P. & Alitalo, K. Signaling and functions of angiopoietin-1 in vascular protection. Circ. Res. 98, 1014–1023 (2006). Newman, A. C., Nakatsu, M. N., Chou, W., Gershon, P. D. & Hughes, C. C. The requirement for fibroblasts in angiogenesis: fibroblast-derived matrix proteins are essential for endothelial cell lumen formation. Mol. Biol. Cell 22, 3791–3800 (2011). Payne, L. B. et al. The pericyte microenvironment during vascular development. Microcirculation 26, e12554 (2019). Maminishkis, A. et al. Confluent monolayers of cultured human fetal retinal pigment epithelium exhibit morphology and physiology of native tissue. Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 47, 3612–3624 (2006). Campochiaro, P. A., Jerdon, J. A. & Glaser, B. M. The extracellular matrix of human retinal pigment epithelial cells in vivo and its synthesis in vitro. Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 27, 1615–1621 (1986). Choi, W. et al. Choriocapillaris and choroidal microvasculature imaging with ultrahigh speed OCT angiography. PLoS One 8, e81499 (2013). Grebe, R. et al. Ultrastructural analysis of submacular choriocapillaris and its transport systems in AMD and aged control eyes. Exp. Eye Res 181, 252–262 (2019). Takei, Y. & Ozanics, V. Origin and development of Bruch’s membrane in monkey fetuses: an electron microscopic study. Invest Ophthalmol. 14, 903–916 (1975). Voigt, A. P. et al. Choroidal endothelial and macrophage gene expression in atrophic and neovascular macular degeneration. Hum. Mol. Genet 31, 2406–2423 (2022). Kosyakova, N. et al. Differential functional roles of fibroblasts and pericytes in the formation of tissue-engineered microvascular networks in vitro. NPJ Regen. Med 5, 1 (2020). Curcio, C. J. in Retina Vol. 1 (eds Ryan, S. J.) Ch. 20 (Elsevier, 2013). Johnson, L. V. et al. Cell culture model that mimics drusen formation and triggers complement activation associated with age-related macular degeneration. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 108, 18277–18282 (2011). Galloway, C. A. et al. Drusen in patient-derived hiPSC-RPE models of macular dystrophies. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 114, E8214–E8223 (2017). Sharma, R. et al. Epithelial phenotype restoring drugs suppress macular degeneration phenotypes in an iPSC model. Nat. Commun. 12, 7293 (2021). Vadlapatla, R. K., Vadlapudi, A. D. & Mitra, A. K. Hypoxia-inducible factor-1 (HIF-1): a potential target for intervention in ocular neovascular diseases. Curr. Drug Targets 14, 919–935 (2013). Mammadzada, P., Corredoira, P. M. & Andre, H. The role of hypoxia-inducible factors in neovascular age-related macular degeneration: a gene therapy perspective. Cell. Mol. Life Sci. 77, 819–833 (2020). Theriault, J. R. et al. Discovery of a new molecular probe ML228: an activator of the hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) pathway. Bioorg. Med. Chem. Lett. 22, 76–81 (2012). Yang, J. et al. Two-year risk of exudation in eyes with nonexudative age-related macular degeneration and subclinical neovascularization detected with swept source optical coherence tomography angiography. Am. J. Ophthalmol. 208, 1–11 (2019). Li, X. et al. Hyperglycaemia exacerbates choroidal neovascularisation in mice via the oxidative stress-induced activation of STAT3 signalling in RPE cells. PLoS ONE 7, e47600 (2012). Jing Wang, Q. B., et al. Chrysin alleviates DNA damage to improve disturbed immuno-homeostasis and pro-angiogenic environment in laser-induced choroidal neovascularization. Preprint available at Research Square https://doi.org/10.21203/rs.3.rs-827729/v1 (2021). Wavre-Shapton, S. T., Tolmachova, T., Lopes da Silva, M., Futter, C. E. & Seabra, M. C. Conditional ablation of the choroideremia gene causes age-related changes in mouse retinal pigment epithelium. PLoS One 8, e57769 (2013). Booij, J. C., Baas, D. C., Beisekeeva, J., Gorgels, T. G. & Bergen, A. A. The dynamic nature of Bruch’s membrane. Prog. Retin. Eye Res. 29, 1–18 (2010). Huang, J. D., Presley, J. B., Chimento, M. F., Curcio, C. A. & Johnson, M. Age-related changes in human macular Bruch’s membrane as seen by quick-freeze/deep-etch. Exp. Eye Res. 85, 202–218 (2007). Farazdaghi, M. K. & Ebrahimi, K. B. Role of the choroid in age-related macular degeneration: a current review. J. Ophthalmic Vis. Res 14, 78–87 (2019). Cavallotti, C., Artico, M., Pescosolido, N., Leali, F. M. & Feher, J. Age-related changes in the human retina. Can. J. Ophthalmol. 39, 61–68 (2004). Stuart, T. et al. Comprehensive integration of single-cell data. Cell 177, 1888–1902 e1821 (2019). Zhou, W. et al. Single-cell analysis reveals regulatory gene expression dynamics leading to lineage commitment in early T cell development. Cell Syst. 9, 321–337 (2019). Chen, E. Y. et al. Enrichr: interactive and collaborative HTML5 gene list enrichment analysis tool. BMC Bioinf. 14, 128 (2013). Kuleshov, M. V. et al. Enrichr: a comprehensive gene set enrichment analysis web server 2016 update. Nucleic Acids Res. 44, W90–W97 (2016). Xie, Z. et al. Gene set knowledge discovery with Enrichr. Curr. Protoc. 1, e90 (2021). Cowan, C. S. et al. Cell types of the human retina and its organoids at single-cell resolution. Cell 182, 1623–1640 (2020). Song, H. W. et al. Transcriptomic comparison of human and mouse brain microvessels. Sci. Rep. 10, 12358 (2020). McGinnis, C. S., Murrow, L. M. & Gartner, Z. J. DoubletFinder: doublet detection in single-cell RNA sequencing data using artificial nearest neighbors. Cell Syst. 8, 329–337 (2019). Safran, M. et al. in Practical Guide to Life Science Databases (eds Abugessaisa, I. & Kasukawa, T.) 27–56 (Springer Nature, 2021).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41592-022-01701-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos