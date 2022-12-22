



There have been many studies done on benefits of drinking coffeebut new research suggests that if you have severe high blood pressure, limit yourself to one cup of coffee a day. Peer-reviewed published research American Heart Association Journal Wednesdayfound that people with high blood pressure who drank two or more cups of coffee a day could double their risk of dying from a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular disease. However, drinking just one cup of coffee or green tea a day did not have the same effect. The study observed 18,000 people over 20 years The researchers reached this conclusion by observing more than 18,000 people (12,035 women and 6,574 men) in the Japanese Cohort Study for Cancer Risk Assessment. Participants’ ages ranged from 1988 to 1990 when she enrolled in the program, from when she was 40 to when she was 79, and her health status was followed until 2009. Participants also self-reported their coffee and tea consumption during the nearly 20-year observation period. The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology define hypertension as a measurement of at least 130 mmHg/80 mmHg, so researchers used five categories to classify different blood pressure levels. they were: Optimal and Normal: Less than 130/85

High Normal: 130-139/85-89

Grade 1 hypertension: 140-159/90-99

Grade 2 hypertension: 160-179/100-109 (People with blood pressure above 160/100 are considered severely hypertensive 0).

Grade 3 hypertension: 180/110 or higher Other coffee studies: Drink 2-3 cups of coffee a day? You may live longer – especially if it’s ground, study says Average life: American life expectancy continues to decline, wiping out the last quarter-century of health gains Study: No significant effect of coffee in people with normal blood pressure During observation, 842 people died of cardiovascular disease. Here are the final observations: People with grade 2 and 3 hypertension had a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease when they drank at least two cups of coffee a day compared to those who did not drink coffee.

No significant benefit was seen in those who drank at least 2 drinks and had normal blood pressure, high normal blood pressure, or grade 1 hypertension. “To our knowledge, this is the first study to find a positive association between high coffee consumption and mortality[from cardiovascular disease]in patients with severe hypertension,” the study said. The researchers noted that drinking just one cup of coffee or green tea did not increase the risk of death in people with grade 2 and 3 hypertension. Both drinks contain caffeine, but researchers believe polyphenols (micronutrients found in green tea with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties) may be a contributing factor. The study’s authors say more research is needed to confirm the effects of coffee on people with high blood pressure, but for now, affected people should limit their daily intake. is proposing “These findings may support the argument that people with severe hypertension should avoid excessive coffee consumption,” said lead study author Hiroyasu Iso, Ph.D. said in a news release. Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter. @jordan_mendoza5. what is everyone saying?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

