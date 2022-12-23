Gene therapy cures children with rare ‘bubble boy’ disease in new trial





A rare genetic disease that results in children without a functioning immune system from birth has been effectively cured by gene therapy. increase. Severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) is a group of genetic disorders that result in impaired immune function. This condition is informally known as “bubble boy” disease. This follows the infamous case of a SCID child who spent her 12 years living in isolation from the world inside a protective bubble. There are eight different types of SCID, each a result of a different genetic mutation. The two most common forms of SCID, X-SCID and ADA-SCID, are successfully treated with gene therapy Here, a patient’s bone marrow stem cells are taken, modified with a healthy copy of the target gene, and then injected into the patient’s body. Over the past decade, researchers have seen extraordinary success treating these common forms of SCID with gene therapy. The trial showed a nearly 100% response rate, Concerns about long-term safety are slowing Road to clinical use of therapy. This form of gene therapy uses a modified virus to deliver its healthy gene payload. In the past, its viral vectors were retroviruses, but these viruses can only enter the nucleus of the cell during division, which can cause harmful side effects. Some gene therapy trials have detected cancer side effects. Recently, many researchers Transition to use of modified lentivirus As a viral vector of choice for gene therapy. These viruses are safer and more effective because they can enter the nucleus of non-dividing cells. 2021 long-term follow-up We followed 50 children with ADA-SCID treated with lentiviral gene therapy and found all subjects alive and well after 3 years. All but two children were essentially immune-compromised. A new study now reports the success of lentiviral gene therapy in a very rare form of SCID known as Artemis-SCID or ART-SCID. This form of his SCID is relatively rare and particularly difficult to treat. A child with ART-SCID is less likely to respond well to his conventional SCID treatments, such as bone marrow transplantation. A new study reports on the first 10 children with ART-SCID treated with gene therapy. More than two years after initial treatment, all 10 children are reported to be healthy and leading normal lives. The first child to be enrolled in the trial in 2018 and treated with the therapy is now fully cured. He said he was living his life. “He’s not sick anymore,” Shorty said. He is happy and growing into a young man. “ Half of the cohort reached full T and B cell immunity by 24 months. This means that her ongoing SCID treatment can be discontinued and childhood vaccinations can be safely received. Jennifer Puck, the study’s co-principal investigator, said all 10 of her ART-SCID patients treated with gene therapy responded well to treatment. “All the results are superior to what we’ve seen before in Artemis-SCID patients who received donor bone marrow transplants,” said Puck. “It’s great that the patients in the trial gain full T-cell immunity. B-cell recovery takes time, but so far, patients have had more B-cells than regular bone marrow transplants.” The success in using less chemotherapy is also a major benefit, minimizing adverse side effects of full-dose busulfan in young infants. .” These cohorts are still small, and larger trials will be needed before treatments become widely available. It points to a future where we can heal quickly and effectively. A new study was published in New England Journal of Medicine. sauce: UCSF

