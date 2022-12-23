Washington officials call for flu precautions





According to the DOH, 40 people have died from the flu in Washington state since December 10. Of the forty he was three children.

Spokane, Washington — The flu has spread rapidly in Washington state this year. For this reason, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves. Flu season hits Washington state earlier than usual this year, Flu deaths are now higher More than typical at this time of year. The flu season usually runs from autumn through spring. According to the DOH, 40 people have died from the flu in Washington state since December 10. Of the forty he was three children. DOH says the most common strain of influenza to see in 2022 is Influenza Awhich usually causes a more serious illness. Influenza can be severe and fatal for people under the age of 5, people over the age of 65, and those who are pregnant, have weakened immune systems, and/or have chronic health conditions. there is. The DOH said the flu can be dangerous even to young, healthy adults. Washingtonians 6 months and older are encouraged to get their flu shot as soon as possible. The DOH said flu vaccines prevent individuals from becoming seriously ill and hospitalized if they contract the flu virus. “It’s never too late to get a flu shot and we encourage everyone over the age of six months to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Health Secretary Umair A. Shah, M.D. said in a statement, Dr. “The flu is spreading rapidly across our state, especially as we plan to gather for holidays and events, so getting a flu shot can help protect us all.” Flu vaccines are available at most pharmacies, physician’s offices, and clinics, and can be given at the same time as other vaccines. The DOH says all available influenza vaccines protect against influenza A. In addition to keeping all vaccines up-to-date, the DOH says preventative measures include: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. If soap is not available and your hands are not visibly dirty, use hand sanitizer.

Consider wearing a mask in crowded places or indoors.

When you sneeze or cough, point it at the bend or tissue of your arm to avoid spreading germs to your hands and to the air.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

If you don’t feel well, please stay home. For the latest information on influenza in Washington, visit click here. Cream of social media: Facebook| |twitter| |Instagram| |Youtube Download the KREM smartphone app

If you don't feel well, please stay home. For the latest information on influenza in Washington, visit click here.

