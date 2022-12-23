Covid pill does not reduce risk of hospitalization or death, UK study finds | coronavirus

Oral antivirals for Covid speed up recovery in vaccinated but vulnerable patients, but do not reduce the chance of hospitalization or death.

The UK will become the first country in the world in November 2021 Approve Mornupiravir for Covidalong with a pill that can be taken twice daily at home, was given to patients through a Panoramic (platform adaptation trial of new antivirals for early treatment of Covid-19 in the community) trial.

At the time, hopes were high after studies suggested that antiviral drugs halved the risk of hospitalization and death. among unimmunized high-risk patientsHowever, soon after approval was granted, further studies conducted when the delta variant predominated showed that the drug Less effective than first thought.

Currently researching Posted in The Lancet Mornupiravir did not reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in vaccinated high-risk people facing the Omicron variant.

Professor Chris Butler oxford university The study’s co-principal investigator said there could still be situations where antivirals might help.

However, he added, “Given the circumstances at the time, this would require a complex political decision to be made.”

Adults in the UK will be eligible for this study if they are Covid positive by either PCR or lateral flow testing, have community disease, are over 50 or over 18 and have a susceptible health condition. was eligible. COVID.

Between December 8, 2021 and April 27, 2022, the team recruited over 25,700 eligible participants, 94% of whom had received at least three doses of the Covid vaccine.

Half of the participants were randomly assigned to receive usual care and half received a 5-day course of molnupiravir.

Results based on a 28-day follow-up period revealed that both groups experienced similar rates of hospitalization or mortality, and such results were among the 12,525 participants who received usual care. For those recorded in 98 and for whom such data were available, 105 of the 12,529 participants who also received mornupiravir.

The team said the low rate underscores the importance of the Covid jab. “Vaccination is a very powerful tool to fight this pandemic,” said Butler.

However, participants who received molnupiravir reported a median recovery time of 9 days, compared with 15 days for participants who received usual care only, and further analysis showed that This suggests an average of 4.2 days earlier.

Those who received mornupiravir had less contact with their primary care physicians, a higher rate of early and sustained recovery, and fewer people in this group with detectable virus after 7 days and lower viral loads.

Professor Martin Landley, also from Oxford University, did not participate in the trial, but noted that participants knew whether they were taking antiviral medications.

“Although this knowledge does not influence hospitalizations or deaths, we have no way of knowing whether or to what extent the findings regarding self-reported symptom outcomes are biased,” he said.

The cost-effectiveness and long-term Covid effects of molnupiravir have not yet been analyzed.

But Oxford University professor Richard Hobbes and the Panoramic Co-operative Study leader believes that a course in antiviral drugs could cost hundreds of pounds.

“So its deployment will depend on factors such as how much an average four-day improvement in symptoms could benefit the country,” he said.