NIH researchers use 3D bioprinting to create eye tissue

Technology provides a model to study the development of age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases

Scientists have used patient stem cells and 3D bioprinting to create eye tissue to better understand the mechanisms of blinding disease. Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health, have printed combinations of cells that form the blood extraretinal barrier, the eye tissue that supports light-sensing photoreceptors in the retina. did. This technique provides a theoretically unlimited number of patient-derived tissues for studying degenerative retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

“We know that AMD begins at the outer blood-retinal barrier.” However, the mechanisms of AMD initiation and progression to advanced dry and wet stages are lacking in physiologically relevant human models. It is so little understood.”

The outer blood-retinal barrier consists of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) separated by Bruch’s membrane from the blood vessel-rich choriocapillaris. Bruch’s membrane regulates the exchange of nutrients and waste products between the choriocapillaris and the RPE. In AMD, lipoprotein deposits called drusen form outside Bruch’s membrane and interfere with its function. Over time, the RPE degrades, leading to photoreceptor degeneration and vision loss.

Bharti et al. combined three immature choroidal cell types in a hydrogel. Pericytes and endothelial cells are important components of capillaries. Fibroblasts that give tissue structure. The scientists then printed the gel onto a biodegradable scaffold. Within days, cells began to mature into dense capillary networks.

On day 9, scientists seeded the opposite side of the scaffold with retinal pigment epithelial cells. Tissue analysis and genetic and functional testing showed that the printed tissue looked and behaved similarly to the native external blood-retinal barrier. Under the induced stress, the printed tissue showed the pattern of early AMD, including drusen deposits under the RPE and progression to late dry AMD where tissue degradation was observed. Hypoxia induced a moist AMD-like appearance with hyperproliferation of choroidal vessels that migrated to the sub-RPE zone. Anti-VEGF drugs used to treat AMD inhibited this vascular overgrowth and migration and restored tissue morphology.

“By printing cells, we are facilitating the exchange of cellular cues necessary for normal outer blood-retinal barrier anatomy. It was not proven until now.”

Among the technical challenges Bharti’s team tackled was generating a suitable biodegradable scaffold and achieving consistent printed patterns through the development of temperature-sensitive hydrogels. It achieves a clear line at low temperatures and melts when the gel warms up. Good line consistency allowed for a more accurate system to quantify tissue architecture. They also optimized the cell mix ratio of pericytes, endothelial cells, and fibroblasts.

Co-author Marc Ferrer, Ph.D., director of the 3D Tissue Bioprinting Laboratory at NIH’s National Center for Advanceal Translational Sciences, and his team contributed expertise in the biofabrication of the outer blood-retinal barrier tissue. Along with analytical measurements that enable drug screening.

“Our collaboration has resulted in a highly relevant retinal tissue model for degenerative eye disease,” said Ferrer. “Such tissue models have many potential uses in translational applications, including therapeutics development.”

Bharti and co-workers are studying AMD using a printed blood-retinal barrier model, adding additional cell types, such as immune cells, to the printing process to better recapitulate native tissue. are doing

The 3D outer retinal barrier reveals an RPE-dependent choroidal phenotype in progressive macular degeneration. natural way. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41592-022-01701-1.DOI:10.1038/s41592-022-01701-1.

