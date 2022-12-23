Health
Head trauma, PTSD may increase the effect of genetic variants on Alzheimer’s disease risk
In a veteran study led by Dr. Mark Logue, a statistician at the VA Boston Health Care System’s National Center for PTSD, researchers found that the ε4 variant in the PTSD, TBI, and APOE genes was strongly associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. concluded that it shows Dementia (ADRD).
of medical world The concomitant effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have not been studied. traumatic brain injury (traumatic brain injury) and genetic risk factors ever in large cohorts. They were the first to find that veterans with PTSD and TBI had higher rates of ADRD compared with those without, and veterans who inherited ε4 had higher rates of ADRD. . MutantRogue and his team then explored the interactions between the ε4 variant, PTSD, and TBI, math model.
This study found an increased risk of PTSD and TBI in European veterans who inherited the ε4 variant. In veterans of African descent, the effects of PTSD did not change as a function of ε4, but the interaction between TBI effects and ε4 was even stronger. Other studies suggest that ε4 may magnify the effects of head trauma and/or combat-related stress.
“These additive interactions indicate that the prevalence of ADRD associated with PTSD and TBI increased with the number of inherited APOE ε4 alleles,” Logue and his colleagues wrote. I’m here. “History of PTSD and TBI will be an important part of interpreting ADRD results. genetic test Accurate ADRD risk assessment. ”
Take Advantage of VA’s Million Veteran Program
The researchers accessed data from the VA’s Million Veterans Program (MVP), one of the world’s largest health and wellness databases, to conduct this study. genetic informationMVP aims to learn how genes, lifestyle and military exposure affect health and disease and has over 900,000 veterans enrolled in over 1 million .
More than 40% of veterans are over the age of 75, increasing the number of veterans at risk for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Large cohort studies have shown that PTSD and his TBI increase the risk of dementia in veterans, which Logue and his colleagues took further by studying these. Risk factor Along with the APOE ε4 variant. Most people don’t inherit that variant, but some people inherit from one parent (one copy) or both parents (two copies).
“Studies have shown that inheriting one copy of ε4 increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Inheriting two copies has a much higher risk.”
According to Rogue, an Army veteran and associate professor at Boston University, the number of ε4 variants a person inherits is fixed at birth, but its effects vary with age.
“The risk of Alzheimer’s disease increases with age in all APOE genotypes,” he said. “However, compared with people with two copies of the common variant, the risk difference for people with copies of ε4 appears to peak somewhere between the ages of 65 and 70 and then decline. Again, it is your chances that subsequent Alzheimer’s disease reduction will reduce the difference in risk between those with ε4 and those without.”
This study showed that the risk associated with PTSD and head injury was greater in ε4 carriers. Their model led the researchers to predict a 6% higher rate of ADRD for 80-year-old veterans of European ancestry who did not inherit the ε4 variant compared to those who did not have PTSD. However, among 80-year-old veterans of European descent who inherited two copies of ε4, the rate of ADRD was 11% higher in those with PTSD than in those without.
The clear link between PTSD and traumatic brain injury in dementia risk is surprising
Rogue was most surprised to see clear evidence linking PTSD and head trauma to dementia risk.
“Having worked in Alzheimer’s disease genetics for over a decade, I was used to seeing a clear effect of APOE ε4 on Alzheimer’s risk,” he says. “However, in this cohort, the effects of PTSD and head trauma were evident and appeared similar to those of inheriting ε4 from one of his parents.”
Logue and his colleagues then used the MVP data to explore other risk factors associated with veterans, hoping to learn how veterans interact with Alzheimer’s disease risk variants. thinking about. They are also considering performing genome-wide association scans to find new Alzheimer’s disease and dementia risk variants. About 80 variants associated with ε4 have been identified, Logue said, noting that these variants are either rare or have a much smaller impact than ε4.
MVP data can be used to enhance the power of this type of research, but a history of PTSD and TBI will only be an important part of interpreting ADRD genetic test results and conducting an accurate ADRD risk assessment. “Wow,” he added.
“We know that genes play a big role in Alzheimer’s risk, but genes don’t tell the whole story,” Roeg explained.
“At the moment, there is no genetic test that can tell you if you are certain that you will develop Alzheimer’s disease. Our research shows that these estimates are higher, and are accurate if you incorporate more than just age and genetics. A history of external trauma and PTSD can also make a big difference to dementia risk, so using that information will allow us to more accurately measure the likelihood of developing dementia.
Findings published in journal Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Mark W. Logue et al, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias between aging veterans: Investigating environmental genetic interactions with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. Alzheimer’s disease and dementia (2022). DOI: 10.1002/alz.12870
Courtesy of Veterans Affairs Research Communications
Quote: Head Trauma, PTSD May Increase Impact of Genetic Mutations on Alzheimer’s Risk (22 Dec 2022) https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-12-trauma-ptsd- Retrieved Dec 23, 2022 from genetic-variant-impact.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.
