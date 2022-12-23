Why are heart attacks more common in winter? Does it matter how cold it is?

Over the past 70 years, Indian heart attacks have increased in both urban and rural areas, especially in urban areas. Air pollution is now emerging as a risk factor along with stress, food and a busy lifestyle. Dr Sameer Dani, Director of Cardiology Services at Ahmedabad-based Apollo His CVHF Heart Institute, has done a lot of comparative research and warned about the increased incidence of heart attacks during the cold season.

What is the percent increase in heart attacks during the winter?

Hospitalizations for heart-related illnesses increase by almost 20-30% during the winter months. A lot of research has been done, but there is no final definitive answer. The cold is thought to have various effects on the heart. One is that the heart has to pump more blood compared to the normally warm weather to which our bodies are accustomed. so the heart has to do more work. So extreme heat and extreme cold put stress on the heart.

Second, the cold affects blood vessels, causing them to constrict to maintain body temperature. The blood vessels are sympathetic tone is increasing. The sympathetic nervous system is the body’s control mechanism that maintains heart rate and blood pressure. A spike in blood pressure can cause plaque to rupture, causing a winter morning heart attack. Thirdly, there are allergic causative agents that stress the cardiopulmonary system, namely the heart and lungs. The cold season is the time for respiratory infections such as viral pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia, and the flu, all of which put stress on the heart. All respiratory infections cause decompensation in otherwise well-compensated people with heart disease.

Then there are the circadian fluctuations in hormones related to sleep cycles, which can be likened to turning on a computer. Your computer will most likely hang during the boot and reboot process. Therefore, the highest number of heart attacks occurs in the early morning hours, when or just before waking up, and is more pronounced in cold weather.

Air pollution has emerged as an important factor. In people without comorbidities, family history can be a risk factor even in healthy individuals. Apart from that, lung conditions, diabetes, smoking or tobacco, high blood pressure, stress or lack of physical activity are known triggers.

Does the degree of cold affect incidence?

Quite surprisingly, there is no linear relationship with the degree of coldness. Other conditions, such as comorbidities and environmental factors, play a role. For example, what kind of air pollution there is, what kind of diet and lifestyle changes in winter are important factors.

Does the degree of air pollution play a role in exacerbating winter heart attack rates?

Air pollution, otherwise ignored and underestimated, certainly plays a role. Because of the cold weather, the pollutants float near the surface, causing inflammation and heart attacks. We found less. But over the past 70 years, heart attacks in rural areas have also increased nearly tenfold. Still, there is a rural-urban gap in incidence. In urban areas, four main factors are thought to be responsible for the high incidence: weather, stress, food and lifestyle, with weather emerging as one of the most important triggers.

Although there are epidemiological data clearly showing higher rates of heart attacks in polluted cities, especially in winter, there are no prospective studies measuring pollution levels relative to air temperature in terms of heart attack rates.

What are the countermeasures for winter?

The usual set of precautions remains the same. Only the level of activity differs. Do not overwork your body, especially if you have comorbidities. For example, don’t try a strenuous exercise schedule you haven’t done before or resume something you’ve done before but aren’t used to. Similarly, during this period, you will be hungry due to the cold weather, and there will be many festivals and events. One of the measures we can take, as we often suggest to our patients, is to vaccinate her for the flu from August to September. Strains usually change and WHO publishes information about prevalent strains so that new vaccines become available accordingly. Getting vaccinated and ready for winter is always a good idea.

Why Dr. Samir Dani? He is the Director of Cardiology Services at Apollo CVHF Heart Institute. AhmedabadHe was a former Professor and Chief of the Department of Cardiology, UNMehta Cardiology Institute and Research Center, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Campus. He is the Founding Course Director of the National Endovascular Workshop and in 2018 he received the Dr BC Roy Award.