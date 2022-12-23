Investigation of plasma and nasal antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination

In a recent study published in eBio Medicineinvestigators found that plasma and nasal Antibody titer responses were evaluated.

Systemic anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity is essential for prevention of COVID-19. However, mucosal immune responses prevent multiplication of SARS-CoV-2 at host entry points, thus reducing subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, data on mucosal protection against SARS-CoV-2 are limited and require further investigation.

About research

In the current study, researchers reported serological and mucosal immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 one year after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Prospective nasal and plasma specimens from 446 adult PHOSP-COVID and ISARIC4C (Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infectious Diseases Consortium) participants hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infection between February 2020 and March 2020 I took it. Additionally, specimens were collected from healthy individuals with no history of lung disease. Specimens were collected during her first 9 days of hospitalization and every 1.0–14.0 months after discharge.

Specimens were obtained bi-annually and annually from November 2020 to March 2022 throughout the rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. Missing COVID-19 vaccination data were extracted from ODAP (Outbreak Data Analysis Platform). The severity of COVID-19 was assessed based on the World Health Organization (WHO) Clinical Progression Score.

Immunoglobulin G (IgG) and IgA antibody titers against the nucleocapsid (NP) protein and spike (S) protein receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 ancestral strains, Delta variants, and Omicron variants were multiplexed. determined based on electrochemiluminescence. assay. Serological findings and SARS-CoV-2 neutralization findings were comparatively evaluated. Furthermore, to assess the degree of cross-reactivity, we determined the ratio of Omicron variants to ancestral strain anti-RBD antibodies. In addition, using terms such as “nasal,” “mucosal,” “IgA,” “antibody,” “SARS-CoV-2,” “COVID-19,” “vaccination,” and “convalescence,” PubMed I searched databases and looked for relevant written reports. Published before July 20, 2022 in English.

result

Robust nasal IgA titers against SARS-CoV-2 S and NP proteins were observed and increased over 9.0 months. In contrast, his plasma and nasal IgG titers against SARS-CoV-2 S remained higher than 1.0 years, indicating that plasma IgG titers against all SARS-CoV-2 variants compared with controls were significantly higher. Increased (lower for Omicron). Although 307 individuals vaccinated between 6.0 months and 1 year showed only a 1.5-fold increase in nasal anti-S antibody titers, all tested variants were found to be resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 S protein. Consistent with increased plasma and nasal immunoglobulin A and immunoglobulin G titers. IgA titer.

Nasal antibodies induced by variant infection prior to Omicron bound to Omicron in vitro Better than plasma antibodies. Nasal IgA titers decreased and were minimally enhanced by vaccination, whereas plasma anti-S titers were consistent and enhanced by COVID-19 vaccination. IgG titers were observed within 2.0 weeks of onset. COVID-19 symptoms It increased 2181-fold after 9 months and, unlike IgA titers, persisted above pre-pandemic levels.

Anti-NP IgG and IgA titers remained low after 9 months. Anti-S nasal titers peaked at 6–9 months, anti-NP titers peaked at 3–5 months, whereas plasma titers peaked 28 days before the decline. Serum titers against SARS-CoV-2 NP remained constant after 10.0 months. She was the only two patients who showed serological evidence of reinfection after infection (increased his IgG titers against SARS-CoV-2 S and NP proteins). After vaccination, her nasal IgA titers to SARS-CoV-2 S transiently increased, but no difference was observed between anti-NP and anti-S. titer Trajectory.

In contrast, nasal IgG anti-S titers increased considerably and peaked at 100 days after vaccination. Further analysis indicated that vaccination may not fully induce mucosal immunoglobulin A antibody responses. Nasal IgG and IgA titers against Omicron RBD and Delta RBD were observed within 4 weeks of symptom onset and persisted at high levels over 9.0 months.

Pleomicron variant infection could induce more cross-reactive Omicron RBD-binding plasma and nasal antibodies. The COVID-19 vaccine enhanced delta- and omicron-binding plasma and nasal IgG titers, albeit to a lower extent than the ancestral strain titers. , were not significantly affected by COVID-19 vaccination. plasma-Neutralizing antibody It correlated with nasal anti-S IgG and anti-RBD IgG titers, but not with nasal IgA titers.

A compartmentalization of nasal IgA titers from plasma titers was observed, forming four clusters. This was attributed to a transient rise in nasal immunoglobulin A titers after his recent COVID-19 vaccination, and the discrepancy between plasma and nasal IgA titers over time since vaccination occurred. Cluster 1 consisted of patients with strong plasma and nasal IgA antibody titers. Individuals with the lowest plasma IgG and IgA titers constituted the second cluster, and individuals with the lowest nasal IgA titers were included in his third and fourth clusters.

Three relevant studies were identified from the PubMed database and reported persistence of nasal antibodies from 3 to 9 months after vaccination and increases in nasal IgG and IgA from 7.0 to 10 days after vaccination. Sustained plasma and nasal IgG titers against all strains tested were elevated by intramuscular vaccination. However, the sample population was small and predominantly comprised of mild SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Overall, the results of this study show that nasal IgA titers decreased at 9.0 months post-infection, with minimal enhancement by COVID-19 vaccination, and a long-term nasal response to breakthrough infection. A clear compartmentalization between serum IgA titers and nasal IgG and IgA titers was observed after vaccination. This finding highlights the need to develop nasal immunopotentiating vaccines and booster doses for sustained cross-reactive immune responses.