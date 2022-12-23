Common food dyes can cause intestinal disease





Key Point: A new study found that long-term consumption of Allura Red food dye can lead to inflammatory bowel disease.

Allura Red food dye was shown to alter the composition of the gut microbiota and increase susceptibility to colitis.

Researchers continue to explore and study the link between food dyes and IBD. Long-term consumption of Allura Red food dye can lead to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis, according to Waliul Khan of McMaster University. In this study, the researchers used his laboratory animal model of IBD and found that continuous exposure to Allura Red AC impairs gut health and promotes inflammation. This pigment directly disrupts the intestinal barrier function and increases the production of serotonin, a hormone/neurotransmitter normally found in the gut. This alters the composition of the gut microbiota and increases susceptibility to colitis. In a study published in Nature CommunicationsAllura Red (also known as FD&C Red 40 and Food Red 17) is a common ingredient in candies, soft drinks, dairy products, and some cereals, Khan said. Dyes are often added to foods to give them color and texture. “This study demonstrates significant detrimental effects of Allura Red on intestinal health and identifies intestinal serotonin as a key factor mediating these effects. “It has important implications for management and management,” said Khan, a professor in the Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine. Our findings are both surprising and alarming, and the study is an important advance in alerting the public to the potential harm of the food dyes we consume every day.” Khan added that the literature suggests that taking Allura Red also affects behavioral problems in children, such as certain allergies, immune disorders, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He says the study warrants further investigation between food dyes and IBD at the , epidemiological, and clinical levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laboratoryequipment.com/593167-Common-Food-Dye-May-Trigger-Bowel-Diseases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos