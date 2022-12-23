Effect of genetic mutations on Alzheimer’s disease risk associated with PTSD and head trauma

Scientists have reported that traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and the ε4 variant of the APOE gene showed strong associations with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD). increase. Statistician at the National PTSD Center in the VA Boston Health Care System. This study is the first time the medical community has investigated the simultaneous effects of his PTSD, TBI, and genetic risk factors in a large cohort.

The researchers have published their researchAlzheimer’s disease and related dementias in older veterans: Investigating environment-specific gene interactions with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury” of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

With over 40% of veterans over the age of 75, the number of people at risk for Alzheimer’s and other dementias is increasing.

“This study from the Million Veteran Program (MVP) evaluated the impact of apolipoprotein E (appointment) ε4, PTSD, and TBI on ADRD prevalence in a European veterans cohort (EA; n = 11,112 ADRD cases, 170,361 controls) and African ancestry (AA; n = 1443 ADRD cases, 16,191 controls). An additional scale of interaction was estimated using the Relative Excess Risk by Interaction (RERI) statistic,” the researchers wrote.

“PTSD, TBI, and appointment ε4 showed a strong main-effect association with ADRD. RERI Analysis Reveals Critical Additives appointment ε4, the interaction between PTSD and TBI in the EA cohort and TBI in the AA cohort. These additive interactions indicate that the prevalence of ADRD associated with PTSD and TBI increased with the number of inheritances. appointment ε4 allele.

“History of PTSD and TBI is an important part of interpreting ADRD genetic test results and making an accurate ADRD risk assessment.”

The researchers were the first to find that veterans with PTSD and TBI had higher rates of ADRD than those without, and veterans who inherited the ε4 variant had higher rates of ADRD. did. Rogue and his team then used mathematical models to look for interactions between the ε4 variant, PTSD, and his TBI.

This study found an increased risk of PTSD and TBI in European veterans who inherited the ε4 variant. In veterans of African descent, the effects of PTSD did not change as a function of ε4, but the interaction between TBI effects and ε4 was even stronger. Other studies suggest that ε4 may magnify the effects of head trauma and/or combat-related stress.

Utilization of veteran programs

The researchers accessed data from the VA’s Million Veteran Program (MVP) to conduct the study. , One of the world’s largest databases of health and genetic information. MVP aims to learn how genes, lifestyle and military exposure affect health and disease, with more than 900,000 veterans participating and over 1 million .

Large cohort studies have shown that PTSD and TBI increase the risk of dementia in veterans, but Logue and his colleagues explored these risk factors further by studying them with the APOE ε4 variant. Did. Most people do not inherit the variant, but some do from one or both parents.

“Studies have shown that inheriting one copy of ε4 increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Inheriting two copies has a much higher risk.”

Logue, a veteran and associate professor at Boston University, says that the number of ε4 variants a person inherits is fixed at birth, but the effect varies with age.

“The risk of Alzheimer’s disease increases with age in all APOE genotypes,” he said. “However, when compared to those who have two copies of the common variant, the risk difference for those who have copies of ε4 appears to peak between the ages of 65 and 70 and then decline. Again, that doesn’t mean that the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease is reduced afterwards, it simply means that the difference in risk between those with ε4 and those without is reduced.”

This study showed that the risk associated with PTSD and head injury was greater in ε4 carriers. Their model led researchers to expect ADRD rates to be 6% higher for 80-year-old veterans of European ancestry who had not inherited the ε4 variant compared to those who did not have PTSD.

However, among 80-year-old veterans of European descent who inherited two copies of ε4, the rate of ADRD was 11% higher in those with PTSD than in those without.

The clear link between PTSD and traumatic brain injury in dementia risk is surprising

Rogue was most surprised to see clear evidence linking PTSD and head trauma to dementia risk.

“I have worked in the field of Alzheimer’s disease genetics for more than 10 years and was used to the positive impact of APOE ε4 on Alzheimer’s disease risk,” he says. “However, in this cohort, the effects of PTSD and head trauma were evident and appeared similar to those of inheriting ε4 from one of his parents.”

Next, Logue and his colleagues hope to use the MVP data to explore other risk factors associated with veterans and learn how they interact with Alzheimer’s disease risk variants. They are also considering doing genome-wide association scans to find new Alzheimer’s disease and dementia risk variants.

The latest large-scale Alzheimer’s genome-wide association study identified about 80 variants associated with Alzheimer’s disease risk, said Logue, and these variants are either rare or much smaller than ε4. I just pointed out that it doesn’t affect me.