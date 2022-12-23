CDC warns increase in aggressive Strep A cases among children





comment on this story comment The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that severe infections involving group A streptococcal bacteria, also known as Strep A, are on the rise among children. “There has been a recent increase in invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) infections in children,” the CDC said Thursday. health recommendations It added to clinicians and public health officials that it may have “occurred in the context of increased circulation of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza virus, SARS-CoV-2, and other respiratory viruses.” I was. Although overall case numbers are relatively low and iGAS infections are rare in children, the CDC said it would investigate reports of an increase in cases in states, including Colorado. Streptococcus A: What You Need to Know About the Usually Mild Infections Associated with Childhood Deaths Streptococcus A highly contagious but generally not life-threatening bacteria Many people have it commonly on their nose, throat and skin. Symptoms of Streptococcus A are often flu-like and primarily include “strep throat” (a mild but painful infection). Most people with Strep A recover without complications. However, in rare cases it can develop into an infection known as invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS), which is fatal and the risk is highest among children and the elderly. Bacteria can penetrate deep into the body, infecting the lungs, muscles, and bloodstream, causing more serious illnesses such as blood infections, endocarditis (infection of the lining of the heart), and meningitis. At least two children have died from iGAS in Colorado and 21 children have died in the UK. Covid-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases are colliding, raising fears of a possible ‘triple infection’. Here’s what you should know: (Video: Washington Post) Streptococci are spread by coughing, kissing, sneezing, and touching from an infected person or carrier. Outbreaks occur more frequently in settings where close contact is common, such as schools and nursing homes. Teaching children about handwashing hygiene can help prevent the spread of infection, covering mouths when coughing and sneezing, and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer before eating and at other times, health experts say. You can also use drugs. Strep A vaccine is not available. Most are treated with a course of antibiotics. First came the virus storm. Now we have a mysterious superinfection. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), said: said in a statement earlier this month. “Stay home when sick and practice good hand hygiene. Call your doctor if your child experiences new or worsening symptoms of illness.” In its latest advisory, CDC recommended that the public learn about the symptoms of serious infections caused by group A streptococci. Necrotizing fasciitis, Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome When cellulitisIf you think you are affected, seek medical attention immediately. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environmental Affairs reported an increase in iGAS cases in November, ranging from 10 months to 6 years of age, but the agency said anyone of any age could be infected with Group A Streptococcus. emphasized that it is possible of Minnesota, health officials said they confirmed 46 cases of invasive streptococcus A in all ages in November.That’s more than double the previous month’s average of 20 cases.Texas Children’s Hospital Said More than 60 patients with invasive Streptococcus A were seen in October and November, a fourfold increase from the same period last year. Infections are also spreading in Europe. France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom have all reported cases. according to Children under the age of 10 are most affected. A Monty Python workout? It’s a silly walk, and it works! “Enhanced surveillance activities are being implemented in countries reporting an increase in iGAS cases,” it said this month. “Other countries have been alerted to an increase in similar cases and to report any unexpected national or regional increase in the incidence of iGAS infections to WHO.” According to WHO, the disease is responsible for more than 500,000 deaths worldwide each year. But in general, public health agencies say the risk to the general public remains “low.” England has reported 94 deaths of all ages, including 21 children, from invasive Streptococcus A according to the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Said This week we are reporting “more cases than we see in a normal year.”in France at least 2 people died too. Ariana Eunjung Cha and Jennifer Hassan contributed to this report.

