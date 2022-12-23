How to Celebrate Holidays with High Flu, COVID and RSV Levels





AUSTIN, KXAN—Many people call in during the holiday season, surrounded by friends, family and loved ones. However, with forecasted cooler temperatures and higher levels of COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) transmission, this holiday season can be risky for community members. Austin Public Health encouraged everyone to stay up to date on the COVID-19 primary series and booster shots, as well as the flu vaccine. Those feeling unwell are encouraged to stay home, but wearing a mask is strongly recommended for members of high-risk areas. RELATED: As COVID, flu and RSV cases rise, some head to independent emergency rooms

just now, community infection level It’s marked “high” in Travis County, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in health facilities. For those who travel by air on holidays, Check with airline If you need tests, vaccinations, or related documentation. Some states, tribes, provinces and territories have there is a limit For masking, proof of vaccination, and testing. People who have tested positive for COVID have been told not to travel and to isolate. If not, we recommend that you do not use public transport. Those who have recently tested positive but have been quarantined are advised to continue wearing a quality mask whenever they are indoors and around others, and to travel by private vehicle if possible. Things to know about COVID-19 in Travis County before the holidays

Anyone who has been in contact with someone who has COVID in the last 10 days is urged to follow CDC guidance, including being tested at least 5 days after the last contact. We also recommend wearing a quality mask when using public transport or when you are indoors with other people, and using your own vehicle if possible. Anyone who needs an additional COVID test can order it through the state-of-the-art at-home testing kits provided by the federal government.These orders can be placed online for free Here.

