Coronavirus cases increase in UK for 4 weeks





Britain’s coronavirus infections rose for the fourth straight week, with 1 in 45 testing positive in the seven days to 9 December, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, up from 1 in 50 the previous week. increased. Hospitalizations for Covid-19 and influenza are also rising rapidly, especially among older people, according to the UK Health and Security Agency. The winter wave of Covid-19 is gaining momentum in Scotland as well, with cases up from 1 in 50 the previous week to 1 in 40. “More than half of UK regions have seen increases, but the picture is mixed across ages,” said Sarah Crofts, Deputy Director of Covid Research and Analysis, ONS. “Most adults under the age of 70 are seeing an increase in infections, while secondary school children are seeing a decline.” Infections in England hit a low of 1 in 65 in mid-November, but the study found 1 in 30 infected during the peak of the autumn wave in early October. rice field. Rising Covid infections have increased the number of people sick enough to be hospitalized. The UK’s weekly Covid hospitalization rate rose to 9.56 per 100,000 population from 6.61 the previous week, according to UKHSA, the fifth consecutive increase. A snapshot of an interactive graphic is shown. This may be due to being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.



Flu hospitalizations also increased, although not as much as Covid, according to UKHSA, reaching 8.27 per 100,000 people. Influenza resulted in more patients being admitted to units with higher than Covid. Mary Ramsey, Director of Public Health Programs at UKHSA, said: Hospitalization rates due to Covid-19 remain high in patients over the age of 65. “ Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s Chief Medical Advisor, said: “We can all take action to stop the spread of influenza and other infectious diseases. If you must go out, please wear a face covering in a confined space.” Meaghan Kall, senior epidemiologist at UKHSA, tweeted that the country is reaching a “kind of crescendo” of winter infections. [flu and Covid] But the reality is more complex, with multiple viruses coexisting at higher than normal levels this time of year,” she said. These include respiratory syncytial virus, norovirus, and several others. But Covid continues to get the most attention from epidemiologists. Scientists remain alert to the emergence of dangerous new coronavirus mutations, but the current wave of infections “does not appear to be caused by one particular variant,” Kall said. says. Also on Friday, the UKHSA Epidemiology Modeling Group released projections for Covid hospitalizations and deaths. This suggests that both will continue to rise until early January. At the same time, the agency announced that it is the final estimate of the R-value, a Covid indicator that was previously highlighted. “Currently, there is high uncertainty in both national and regional estimates, and trends in data streams are not clear,” UKHSA said. England has an R range of 1.0 to 1.2, indicating a daily growth rate of 0 to 4%.

