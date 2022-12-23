Other illnesses can cause long Covid’s same symptoms, study finds





A patient with a cold. The flu, or viral pneumonia, has long suffered from some of the same problems covid patients have had. 2 was found to be unique, CIDRAP reports. CIDRAP: Some of the ‘long-term COVID’ symptoms that also occur after colds, flu and pneumonia



Some conditions that are considered long-term symptoms of COVID appear to occur less frequently than other viral respiratory illnesses (VRIs), but heart palpitations, fatigue, chest pain and shortness of breath are common symptoms of SARS-CoV. It was one of the problems specific to -2. Yesterday I came across a study published at the Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (Van Besecom, 12/22) About new coronavirus treatments and vaccines — CIDRAP: Molnupiravir does not reduce hospitalizations and deaths in Omicron, but can hasten recovery



A UK randomized controlled trial published today in The Lancet found that the antiviral drug mornupiravir does not prevent hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized vaccinated patients, but it may speed recovery. It is shown that (Van Besecom, 12/22) Reuters: Moderna slams Pfizer counterclaim in COVID-19 vaccine patent lawsuit



Moderna on Wednesday disputed a counterclaim filed by Pfizer and BioNtech SE in a U.S. lawsuit over a COVID-19 vaccine, saying Pfizer and BioNTech were “clearly assisted” by Moderna’s technology in the development of the shot. Moderna dismissed their claims that Pfizer and BioNtech copied their own innovations and that their patented technology was pioneered by other scientists in an attempt to “distract from the problems in this case.” said there is. (UK, 12/22) AP: Florida Superior Court approves grand jury investigation into COVID-19 vaccine



The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate misconduct regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, the court said Thursday, the oft-mentioned 2024 presidential candidate. The Republican governor called for an investigation earlier this month. He suggested it was partly aimed at eliciting more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccine and potential side effects.(12/22) Bloomberg: US ready to help China with a vaccine to control Covid



The United States is ready to help China with a vaccine to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, but the Beijing government has so far not asked for help, said Secretary of State Antony Brinken. (McBride, 12/22) More on the spread of covid — San Francisco Chronicle: California’s COVID: Bay Area County Enters CDC’s “High” Community Virus Tier



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its national ranking of coronavirus hotspots in the United States on Friday, with five Bay Area counties – Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Solano – rising from medium or yellow tiers to best or worst. Did. Tiers designated in red. (Beamish, Hao, Reinhardt, Asimov, 12/22) Los Angeles Times: Weekly LA County COVID deaths surge top of summer



Weekly COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County are higher than at any time during the summer spike, and the pandemic has taken a lasting toll amid fears that cases could surge again this winter. It shows that we continue to send out people. (Money and Lynn II, 12/22) The Boston Globe: Coronavirus wastewater numbers continue to creep ahead of holiday



Coronavirus levels in Boston-area wastewater are rising ahead of the Christmas holidays, a reminder that COVID-19 continues to spread in Massachusetts three years after the pandemic. (Prignano, 12/22) Also – KHN: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: Covid Response Coordinator Speaks



Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House covid-19 response coordinator, is a guest in this week’s wide-ranging interview on “What the Health?” podcast. Jah, who is on leave from his “day job” as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said he was particularly concerned about the country’s return to more normal conditions and routines from the public health emergency. – Uninsured people with income who may not be able to receive COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccines that have historically been provided free of charge through federal subsidies. (12/22) Los Angeles Times: Fauci Warns of ‘Era of Gradually Anti-Science’ Coming in US



Dr. Anthony Fauci, who turns 82 on Saturday, wants his record to reflect that he’s not retired. Really, he’s not. He will leave the National Institutes of Health later this year after serving 54 years as a government scientist and advisor to seven presidents. (Healy, 12/22) Reuters: Forget politics, Biden urges Americans to embrace Christmas spirit



US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Americans to ditch the partisan politics that have divided the country and embrace the holiday season’s spirit of compassion. He said that the pandemic is coming out of the brutal years that robbed people of loved ones and new memories. He said Americans should embrace this time as a reminder to care for each other and look to partisan divisions and labels such as Republicans and Democrats.(Bose, 12/22) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, an overview of health policy coverage by major news outlets.Sign up email subscription.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khn.org/morning-breakout/other-illnesses-can-prompt-same-symptoms-of-long-covid-study-finds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos