Health
Mammograms: How They Work and What You Need to Know
Early detection is important for the prevention of breast cancer, and regular mammography is very important.according to American Radiological SocietySince 1990, mammograms have reduced breast cancer mortality by 40%.
“Mammograms are very important in detecting breast cancer in its early stages. Breast cancer that is detected by mammography before it is palpable is a much easier disease to treat. a much shorter course of treatment that may not require the full spectrum of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
A mammogram is an x-ray picture of breast tissue used by doctors and radiologists to detect early signs of breast cancer. Also, when you should get it depends on several factors, including age, risk, and race/ethnicity.
“Anyone with breasts is at risk of getting breast cancer,” explains Omophoe. “In the United States, a woman has a 1 in 8 chance of getting breast cancer in her lifetime. It’s not a low risk unless you do.”
of National Comprehensive Cancer Network People at average risk of developing breast cancer are advised to have annual mammograms starting at age 40. Get a mammogram early. Early detection is especially important for black women and women of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, who are disproportionately affected by the disease, which is estimated to kill about 45,000 women each year.
Black women are more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age, 40% more likely to die higher rates of breast cancer than white women, 1 in 40 Ashkenazi Jewish women Having a BRCA gene mutation puts you at an increased risk of developing breast, ovarian, and other cancers at an early age.
There are two types of mammography: screening mammography and diagnostic mammography. Which one you need depends on your individual risk factors and current symptoms. If you have nipple discharge, pain, or a lump in your breast, you may need a diagnostic mammogram. But the process is the same for both.
before mammography
Illustrated by Rita Liu
Illustrated by Rita Liu
Illustrated by Rita Liu
To minimize potential discomfort, you should plan to avoid tenderness after a week or so of your menstrual cycle. Mammography does not require fasting, so you can have a meal beforehand. If you’re breastfeeding, it’s a good idea to bring a breast pump or be prepared to express to empty your breasts as much as possible before your mammogram.
When you arrive for your exam, you will return to a private waiting room where you will remove your top and bra and change into your robe.
During mammography
Illustrated by Rita Liu
“Mammography is one of the tests that detect breast cancer, but it’s not the only one,” Omofoye explains. “People at above-average risk may need additional screening tests in addition to mammography.”
After the technician has collected your information, remove the robe in half or completely as needed.
Illustrated by Rita Liu
“This is where people often talk about discomfort,” says Omofoye. “The more compression, the better the image. Compression reduces the overlap of normal breast tissue and helps spread it out very well, making hard lumps and cancers more prominent. Our building. had a sign that read, “We Compress Because We Care.” ”
Illustrated by Rita Liu
In total, the whole process takes about 20 minutes not including waiting time.
after mammography
Once the technician has taken images of both breasts, you are free to dress and leave most clinics. Some facilities offer the patient the option of same-day results, but in most cases the radiologist will interpret the test within 24-48 hours of her and report the results back to you or your primary care physician. This may take several weeks.
Results may also be uploaded to the provider’s online portal before the doctor calls and discusses it. A full report of results will be shared with him within 30 days, with recommendations on when to complete the next mammogram or if additional screenings are needed at the bottom.
“A mammogram gives you additional information about yourself,” says Omophoe. “For example, mammograms always show breast density.
Illustrated by Rita Liu
If the mammogram is normal, continue to get mammograms at the recommended intervals. If it is your first mammogram, this will serve as a baseline for future mammograms, and the radiologist will compare this to future mammograms when looking for changes. It does not necessarily mean that you have cancer, but you may need additional imaging tests.
“It’s important to set a reminder to schedule your next mammogram,” says Omofoye. “We are busy professionals, so it’s easy to forget, especially when we’re talking about women in their 30s and 40s. It’s really easy to do, but you shouldn’t. A mammogram may save your life.”
Our new Weekly Impact Report newsletter examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives. SUBSCRIBE HERE.
|
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/well/2022/12/23/mammograms-how-they-work-what-you-need-to-know/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mammograms: How They Work and What You Need to Know
- Merck’s COVID pill doesn’t cut hospitalizations, death rates in many vaccinated adults – study
- Other illnesses can cause long Covid’s same symptoms, study finds
- Georgia Tech completes Football Strength Staff Football Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- The inventor of Great Britain’s “true national dish” has died aged 77
- Coronavirus cases increase in UK for 4 weeks
- Channel Ten offers $1.5 billion to Cricket Australia for broadcasting rights in 2024/25 | Australia sports
- Pickleball is growing in popularity along with more trips to the doctor News
- Sloane Stephens hires Rafael Nadal’s former tennis coach, JWS
- Iowa football recruiting: TE Zach Ortwerth signs with Hawkeyes
- Sydney Thunder fires BBL import Fazalhaq Farooqi after Cricket Australia investigation
- Four bison named to AFCA FCS All-America Team