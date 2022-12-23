Protection from COVID-19 boosters lasts at least 3 months in children, study finds







Khan and Nguyen are employed by Pfizer and hold shares and options. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Protection against the omicron variant of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine waned after 3 months in children aged 5 to 11 years, but was reversed by booster shots. JAMA network opened. Among the study authors, Farid Khan, MPH, CMDGlobal Messenger RNA Vaccines, Analytical and Functional Lead at Pfizer, and Jennifer L. Nguyen, ScDMPH, Senior Director of Global Clinical Epidemiology and COVID-19 Vaccines at Pfizer. Khan and Nguyen told his Healio that in severe cases of COVID-19 he said the COVID-19 booster “continues to maintain a high degree of protection” but the possibility of people getting infected still exists. .

“Boosters are the best protection against current and potential future variants of concern,” they wrote. We wanted to know if protection varies by level and history of previous infections.” In collaboration with Aegis Sciences and Walgreens research divisions, researchers examined patient-reported data when scheduling appointments for COVID-19 testing at pharmacy chains. “We used test results and responses from scheduling questionnaires to measure the efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection,” they wrote. “We also controlled for variables such as comorbidities, geography, and recent exposure to SARS-CoV-2, as these factors could bias the patterns we observed.” In a final analysis based on results from approximately 160,000 children who had no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the previous 90 days, the efficacy of two doses of vaccine was 85% against the delta variant and was 39%. Adjusted for 3 months, decreased to -1% over 3 months. Analyzes of previously infected and uninfected children showed that protection decreased at approximately 3 months in both groups, from 58% and 37% at 3 months to 27% and 7% at 3 months and above, respectively. We found that it dropped to %. The researchers report that booster-dose vaccine efficacy was 55% against omicron, with no evidence of decline over three months. Khan and Nguyen said the results were “not surprising” in that they were “consistent with previous studies in older children and adults.” “We found that booster vaccination improved protection against COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11,” they wrote. , and was particularly interested in vaccine protection observed among children previously infected with SARS-CoV-2. [original] Vaccines provided protection across different omicron subvariants in both previously infected and uninfected children. ” Omicron booster shot Recommended For children 6 months and older in the US “Additional studies are also needed to provide information on the duration of protection provided by COVID vaccines and more serious consequences such as hospitalization,” they wrote.

