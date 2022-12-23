How to protect yourself and your loved ones during this ‘triple predicament’

The United States is currently in the midst of a trifecta.A ‘triple infection’ of coronavirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) new york city When Los Angeles County, among other things, “strongly recommend” masking indoors.official of Auckland When sacramento may follow soon. After barely talking about masking over the past year, the CDC now recommends wearing masks based on Covid-19 community levels. Consider number of hospitalizations, number of beds available, number of cases.

See, I’m not trying to scare you with this objectively terrifying information. There is a feeling of fatigue, especially with Covid. It’s been almost three years since that particular pandemic started and the recommendations from the authorities are still confusing. i totally understand that. But dealing with the emotional realities of dealing with these illnesses can go a long way in protecting you and your loved ones.

Covid-19 cases are gain In the two weeks to December 19, there was a 26% increase, with hospitalizations and deaths increasing by 14% and 63%, respectively.and this flu season one of the worst in recent years. CDC Estimate That means 15 million people got the flu this season. As of December 16, at least 150,000 of her people have been hospitalized and 9,300 have died from a higher-than-average flu infection rate. And even though RSV is starting to become popular, Downward, the infection rate remains high. These high morbidity rates also distortion About hospitals and pharmacies.

So how do you navigate this nasty viral chaos? We asked Elizabeth Stewart, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and James Conway, a physician specializing in pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Wisconsin. Here’s their advice, edited for length and clarity:

Don’t Engage in Presenteeism: Stay Home If You’re Sick

This feels the most obvious, but it doesn’t always work for many reasons. some employers Exploitative workplace policy Make sure workers come when they don’t feel well. Some employees succumb to the idea that working when sick makes them the ideal employee, someone willing to sacrifice their well-being for the sake of the company.

But symptoms of any kind, mild or severe, are clear signs to stay home. “I think people are finally realizing that it’s unrealistic and a little disrespectful to other people,” Conway said.

for people can’t miss a shift — a reality of many, especially in the service industry — other measures such as masking, hand washing, and vaccinations are very important to you and everyone else. .)

Get vaccinated!

Make sure you keep your vaccines up to date.Unfortunately both flu vaccine When Covid booster rate It’s been a slow start this year, which is a concern given the severity of the season.

“This year’s vaccine is very consistent with what is prevalent and is working well,” Conway said.

Several hesitate Regarding vaccines, some lack of access To the vaccines they need, and others don’t think they need. (CDC recommends if you contracted Covid-19 before receiving a vaccination or boost). increase delay filming for 3 months After the onset of symptoms or after a positive test. Surviving post-viral immunity allows you to get the most out of the vaccine. )

“That was probably enough in the Delta era,” he said. “But with these rapidly emerging Omicron variants, especially with this new BQ subvariant of him that replaced the BA.4 and BA.5, unless you had a bivalent booster, basically I am defenseless.”

The new Covid variant is cause more breakthrough infections• Wear a mask and wash your hands.

Both Stuart and Conway recommend keeping plenty of masks on hand. He can hang one by his car keys, a few in his bag, an extra in his coat pocket, or share with others. The same goes for hand sanitizer or, preferably, washing your hands regularly.

“Some of these viruses are aerosolized and fly through the air, but most respiratory viruses are transmitted by something called droplets, which people cough or sneeze and land somewhere.” explained Conway. “And then you touch that space, and you touch your own face. Wearing a mask is a way to keep your hands away from your face. Hand hygiene is an extra layer.”

Finding a mask that fits you well is also essential, added Stuart. If they like their masks, they’re more likely to wear them, and the winners can buy them in bulk.

The caveat is that masks can be expensive.Stuart suggested checking to see if an organization in your area is distributing them for free. CDC also has tools to help people find postage N95 Based on postal code.A quick search finds CVS, Walgreens, local pharmacies, and some major grocery store chains In more rural areas it is an important part of the programme. Limited access to vaccines.

If you can get your hands on an N95 or KN95 you can use it until it’s visibly dirty or too loose or falling apart and you’ll know it’s cool to stretch that mask for a week “The mask is disposable, but it’s not disposable,” Stuart said. “You don’t need a new mask every day or every interaction.”

Let the outside air in and sweep away the nasties

If you live with someone who is sick, don’t be afraid to wear a mask indoors or break windows for ventilation.

“My daughter was sick this week and I wear a mask when I’m with her in the house,” Stuart said. “Hopefully we’ve learned over the past few years to better understand how to ventilate and prevent spread, such as breaking windows a bit and wearing masks, especially in large groups.”

You can also circulate air throughout your home by placing a fan by the window or running an exhaust fan on top of your stove or in your bathroom. Helps move the air outside your home, or get a HEPA air filter if you can afford it.a humidifier Coronavirus doesn’t like damp air, so this could also help.

Set the mood with friends and family

Setting boundaries with loved ones isn’t always easy, but setting boundaries benefits everyone during this triple epidemic. or allow unvaccinated people to attend a gathering you host.

Besides, requesting flu or COVID-19 vaccinations or a quick pre-arrival test may not be such a big deal to them anyway.

“I’m kind of happy to be invited to a social gathering where people say they expect everyone to be vaccinated,” Conway said. It was considered provocative until now, but I think it’s being normalized a bit.”

