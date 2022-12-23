



comment on this story comment NEW YORK — Influenza is surprisingly declining in many parts of the US fast and strong start to the season. Influenza hospitalizations fell for the second week in a row, according to the National Surveillance System run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of hospital visits for fever and other flu-like symptoms has also declined for the third consecutive week. Lynnette Brammer of the CDC, who leads the agency’s flu tracking in the United States, said, “This first wave of (flu) activity appears to have hit perhaps the worst. But she added that there is still a lot of flu spreading there, where CDC data showed flu activity was high or very high in 45 states last week. Also, the current decline does not mean that flu will decline for the rest of the winter, as a second spike is common, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University. rice field. “Viruses love to make you look stupid when they’re predicting what they’ll do,” he said. The annual winter flu season usually doesn’t start until December or January, but this time it started in early November. Complicated by the simultaneous spread of other viruses, including COVID-19. and RSV. Clinic traffic measurements are based on reports of symptoms such as fever, cough, and sore throat rather than laboratory-confirmed diagnoses, so all respiratory illnesses are grouped together. Whatever the current configuration, the overall impact is waning. Health officials said Friday that 6.3% of outpatient visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses, up to 7.5% but down since Thanksgiving week. While flu activity remains high, officials said most parts of the country are seeing some decline, including in the southeast, where the flu was an early outbreak. The CDC estimates that at least 190,000 people have been hospitalized and 12,000 have died from the flu so far this season. The dead include at least 17 children. Flu vaccination is recommended for nearly all Americans at least six months of age. Health officials say it’s never too late to get vaccinated. “It’s not over yet,” Bramah said. The Associated Press’ Health Sciences Division is supported by the Scientific and Educational Media Group at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/flu-starting-to-wane-in-us-after-brutal-start-to-season/2022/12/23/185b5338-82f8-11ed-8738-ed7217de2775_story.html

