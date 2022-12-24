Severe Strep A infection in children prompts warning from CDC





The news outlet reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned about group A streptococci that are causing a surge in serious infections among children. Seasonal flu, triple infections, cold remedies and strategic national medicine stockpiles are also in the news. NBC News: CDC warns of increase in severe Strep A infections among children



Group A streptococci are the same bacteria that cause streptococcal pharyngitis and scarlet fever, but invasive infections are more serious when the bacteria spread to areas of the body where pathogens normally do not reach, such as the bloodstream. case. In its health advisories, the CDC warns that although rare, “these serious and invasive diseases are associated with high mortality and require immediate treatment, including appropriate antibiotic therapy.” I’m here. (Pranas and Bendix, 12/22) The Hill: CDC issues warning about Strep A infection in children



Invasive group A streptococcal bacteria can cause pharyngitis (streptococcal pharyngitis) and skin and soft tissue infections, leading to rare but serious diseases (septicemia, streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, necrotizing fasciitis). etc.) can cause a variety of diseases. According to the CDC, these serious and invasive diseases are associated with high mortality and require immediate treatment, including appropriate antibiotic therapy. (Jack, 12/22) About the flu epidemic — CIDRAP: Experts challenge account of flu activity this season



Danuta Skowronski, MD, who heads influenza and emerging respiratory pathogen epidemiology at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in British Columbia, said this year’s flu season is not likely to result in more fatalities or more hospitalizations than usual. Said he wasn’t sure yet. And with regard to indemnity obligations, Skowronski says he believes the idea is unclear and ultimately unhelpful. “Piper must be paid at some point in nature.” [among] Older children and teens who have richer social networks.” (Soucheray, 12/22) Bangor Daily News: Maine sees first child death from flu of season



Maine recorded its first child flu death of the season. The child who died tested positive for influenza A, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced the death on Thursday.(Barnes, 12/22) Iowa Public Radio: Four state hospitals unite to treat acute pediatric cases amid ‘triple disease’



Every morning around 7 a.m., staff from the transport department at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, begin calling dozens of hospitals in the area. They are looking for information from hospitals providing pediatric care in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska (states that make up US Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Region 7). Do you have beds? (Edgell, 12/22) About cold medicine and shortages — Wall Street Journal: Why Many Cold Medicines Don’t Help Relieve Congestion



Several studies have found that some of the most widely used decongestants are ineffective, prompting doctors and researchers to stop selling these drugs. Benadryl, Mucinex, and Tylenol are now being taken by more people as reports of respiratory infections are increasing. It is known that this drug does not relieve congestion. (Hopkins, 12/22) NPR: The Strategic National Stockpile, The Nation’s Huge Medicine Cabinet, Explained



That’s true. It has a network of warehouses, each the size of several Walmart supercenters, in top-secret locations across the country. While much of the stockpile remains secret, it continues to play an important role in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Hayward, 12/23) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, an overview of health policy coverage by major news outlets.Sign up email subscription.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khn.org/morning-breakout/severe-strep-a-infections-in-children-prompt-a-warning-from-the-cdc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos