Health
Santa Barbara County public health officials recommend wearing masks this holiday season
With the winter virus coming along with holiday festivities, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (PHD) is urging residents to remove their masks again.
Cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza have affected Californians earlier than usual this year, and have been on the rise since early December. Public health officials recommend that residents vaccinate against influenza and COVID to better protect against more serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths from these viruses.
“PHD strongly recommends wearing high-quality masks in public indoor environments such as public transport, shops and offices. be mitigated.”
The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in the state has fluctuated this month, but has recently hovered between 7,000 and a high of 8,669.of Santa Barbara CountyAs of 22 December, 773 new cases have been reported since 1 December, with an average of 110 new cases per day in the preceding seven days. This is a 20% increase from his average two weeks ago, but as defined by the CDC: COVID-19 community levels and hospitalizations remain low in county.
The county reported two COVID-related deaths between December 16-22. As of the 22nd, county hospitals had 55 of his COVID-positive patients, and he only had six ICU beds for her available.
According to Ansorg, hospitals in the county are “up to speed with new admission rates. ICUs and pediatric beds are well-capacity.”
Statewide influenza activity has remained high, increasing to moderate to high levels in early December of this year. However, in Santa Barbara County, influenza activity remains moderate (10-20%) and no influenza-related deaths have been reported so far this season. According to Public Health’s Dec. 10 report,.
As stated in the December 10 report, “Eight clusters of non-COVID-19 upper respiratory tract illnesses have been collectively reported this season, with six clusters positive for RSV but not influenza. .”
Cases of RSV are Reportedly significantly increased in November, Santa Barbara County has more than 400 cases this season, an increase in hospitalizations in the county compared to last year. Common symptoms of RSV include a stuffy or runny nose, cough, headache and mild fever, which usually go away in a week or two.
Most cases of childhood respiratory illnesses, such as respiratory syncytial virus, are mild and resolve spontaneously with home remedies to ease discomfort, according to California Public Health officials. You should know what signs and symptoms to look for in case your child needs medical attention.
“As an infectious disease pediatrician and as a parent, it is worrying to see an increase in RSV and influenza among babies, young children and the elderly,” CDPH epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan told the press in November. stated in the release. “It is very important that we are aware of prevention methods, but also how to care for loved ones at home and what symptoms parents should be aware of to seek care for their children. you need to know.”
Signs that parents should watch out for and need to go to the hospital include rapid, irregular breathing or signs that the child is having trouble breathing, dehydration, discolored skin, and activity. and attention deficit, sleep deprivation, fussiness, and ear-pulling. or drainage, and fever above 104 degrees.
As general advice for staying healthy this holiday season, Ansorg advises residents to “stay home if you have symptoms of the virus (runny nose, sore throat, headache, fever) to prevent further spread of the disease. Therefore, we recommend that you wash your hands frequently. , “Be outdoors as much as possible” and, of course, “Wear a quality mask in public indoor environments”.
“If you have a very vulnerable family member at a festival or gathering, consider having all attendees undergo a COVID test on the morning of the scheduled gathering,” Ansorgue said.
