Do Covid vaccines protect blood cancer patients? Here’s what the study shows

A team led by physicians from Freiburgand University Medical Center and LMU Munich has characterized in detail the course of the immune response over months in patients with blood cancer who received a total of three vaccinations against COVID-19. rice field.

Patients with blood cancers typically have weaker immune systems, which puts them at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19. Moreover, while some cancer treatments result in the development of few or no antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after Covid-19 vaccination, studies suggest that vaccination may induce T cells involved in long-term immunity. A response that indicates that it can be activated.

Dr. Andrea Keppler-Hafkemeyer and Dr. Christine Greil, physicians at the University of Freiburg Medical Center, and virologist Professor Oliver T. Keppler at LMU Munich led the study.

From this result, it can be inferred that vaccination protects these patients from severe disease caused by SARS-CoV2.

Strong T cell response to Covid-19 vaccination

Andrea Keppler-Hafkemeyer, Ph.D., said the study focused on patients with two types of hematological cancers, B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and that nearly all study participants were immunized against Covid-19 vaccination. I explained that it showed a strong T-cell response.

“This may be one reason why breakthrough infections were found to be mild to moderate even in study participants who failed to develop specific antibodies after vaccination for treatment,” says Christine Greil. Dr. adds. The co-principal investigator and first author regularly care for patients with blood cancers at the 1st Medical Faculty of the University Medical Center of Freiburg.

The research group, led by Professor Oliver T. Keppler, specializes in analyzing not only the concentration of post-vaccination antibodies, but also their quality. This in particular depends on the strength of binding between the antibody and the viral spike protein. Additionally, the ability of antibodies to neutralize different SARS-CoV-2 variants in cell culture plays an important role. Therefore, as a next step, scientists will investigate the amount and quality of antibodies and T Cellular responses were compared.

High quality antibodies against various SARS-CoV-2 variants

The study further revealed that patients capable of forming antibodies tended to produce particularly high-quality antibodies. After a second vaccination, they are already able to neutralize and inactivate various SARS-CoV-2 variants. fairly pronounced in patient cohorts.

Professor Oliver T. Keppler said: Therefore, multiple doses of vaccination can be recommended without interrupting treatment for patients with B-cell lymphoma or multiple myeloma. ”

(with input from ANI)