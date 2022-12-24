Vaccine cuts risk of flu disease by about half, BCCDC finds





A new study found that flu vaccines offer substantial protection during the early and ongoing flu season this year. The BC Center for Disease Control said preliminary findings show that the vaccine cut the risk of influenza illness by about half. “We will update the analysis in the new year, but these interim results show a significant reduction in the risk of influenza illness among vaccinated people seeking medical care.” of the BC Center for Disease Control (BCCDC) Physician epidemiologist Dr. Danuta Skowronski said: Skowronski said the early arrival of flu season has allowed us to estimate vaccine efficacy earlier than usual. “I’m happy to bring you good news for the holiday season,” she said. Initial findings came from the Canadian Sentinel Practitioner Surveillance Network (SPSN). SPSN is headquartered in BCCDC and includes hundreds of primary care providers in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. Skowronski says their estimates of flu vaccine performance, which are revised annually, will be sent to the World Health Organization to make decisions about future flu vaccines. Watch | Health tips for 2023: The outlook for Canada’s healthcare system in 2023 CBC Senior Health Correspondents Christine Birak and Lauren Pelley discuss what the most prominent health issues will be in 2023. This includes why 2023 could be the deciding year for Canada’s strained healthcare system and her future with the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of influenza cases this season were due to the H3N2 subtype of influenza A, which is associated with more severe epidemics and lower vaccine efficacy compared to other types of influenza A or B, according to the BCCDC. There are often Skowronski said this year’s vaccine offers good protection against the H3N2 subtype. Older people may struggle with the H3N2 virus, she said. “For those who have not yet been vaccinated, now is the time to get vaccinated,” she said. Skowronski said older people who need additional protection, especially those with high-risk conditions, should talk with their health care providers about access to treatment options such as oseltamivir, which is marketed under the brand name of Tamiflu. You can also consider discussing it. Skowronski says we may be on the downhill of the epidemic curve, but that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t be vaccinated. The virus is likely to circulate for several more weeks, she said, and social gatherings over the holidays could amplify its spread. He said he sometimes comes to Preliminary findings by the Cdn Influenza Sentinel Practitioner Surveillance Network show that flu vaccines halved the risk of flu illness during this unusual flu season. The vaccine will be provided free of charge for her six months to all. BC Elders Details: https://t.co/QcfrGGTzuQ —@Adrian Dix BC Health Minister Adrian Dix also advocates for people who haven’t gotten their flu shots to do so now. “Vaccines are available for everyone from 6 months B.C. and older, and these preliminary findings indicate that vaccination remains the best defense against respiratory disease,” he said. I got on release. “Getting the flu shot helps protect the public health system and the young children and older people around you.”

