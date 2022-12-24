Influenza activity declines for second straight week but remains high





Woman COVID-19, seasonal flu, RSV, respiratory syncytial virus wearing a mask while walking down the street in New York, December 14. File photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE December 23 (UPI) — Data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that seasonal flu activity remains high heading into the Christmas holidays but is trending downward. was about 21,000 new admission The week ending December 17th is down from the seasonal high of 26,000 two weeks ago. However, experts warn that number could rise again once the busy holiday travel season ends. I’ve been very busy with the flu this year. The CDC estimates he’s had at least 18 million illnesses, 190,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 flu deaths so far this season. Cumulative hospitalization rates are more than six times higher than 10 years at this point in the season. Sean O’Leary, Ph.D., Chair of the Infectious Diseases Committee of the American Academy of Pediatrics and Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Colorado, said: Said Both CNN RSV and the flu epidemic started early, so it’s hard to predict what will happen. “Holidays bring people together indoors, sometimes leading to small, sometimes mild spikes in infections,” O’Leary said. nations must fight COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease), as well. While infection levels are well below previous spikes, new hospitalizations have surged by nearly 50% in the past month. US health officials urge people to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19

