Health
Diabetes: Effective Health Tips for Managing Blood Sugar During the Christmas Festival
The lively season has arrived, it’s time to go eat something delicious Christmas delicacies and treats. but, Diabetes mellitusChristmas and New Year can be quite stressful as the normal routine goes to toss and manage Blood glucose level becomes an issue. Diabetics often feel excluded from Christmas celebrations because they cannot do or eat the same things as others and can become depressed. This can again make it difficult to manage blood sugar levels. (Read also: Simple Tips to Reduce Cholesterol Before Christmas Binge
But having diabetes shouldn’t ruin your Christmas celebrations this year. To do that, you need to contact your diabetes specialist and have them suggest a meal plan that will allow you to participate in the Christmas celebrations without feeling guilty or conscious. By eating well, enjoying small amounts of high-calorie meals, and getting enough rest, you can deal with diabetes less stressfully.
‘It’s Christmas Day, with houses full of presents, lights and Christmas trees waiting for Santa. But what if you feel like you can’t be part of the celebration? Don’t worry. You can manage your diabetes and get through the festive season with a few simple guidelines.
How Diabetics Can Overcome Guilt
“Diabetes management can be particularly challenging during the holiday season, but we don’t want this to take away from the enjoyment of our day. . If you don’t, you may feel like you “failed”, but it’s impossible to be perfect. When you find yourself thinking along these lines, take a moment to acknowledge how you feel. “I’m feeling stressed/”Overwhelmed/Guilty” – and admit that you’re not alone in feeling this way. Please contact your diabetes specialist before returning to
plan meals in advance
“Fortunately, diabetics can get through the Christmas season with a little bit of planning and preparation. Your strategy will determine whether or not your blood sugar stays steady. Consider them in advance and plan accordingly.Instead, enjoy those unique pleasures in moderation,” says Dr. Ginendra Jain, a consultant physician at Wockhart Hospital in Mira Road.
“Consult with your diabetes specialist and adjust your medication dosage as needed. No medication should be skipped at all costs,” says Dr. Mohan.
Don’t nap, keep moving
“Keep moving after your festive meal. Working out can feel like a daunting task, and the urge to take a nap is very real. Throughout the Christmas season, stay up and keep moving.” You need to encourage yourself to move: a meal, a simple 10-minute walk, or light exercise at home can help stabilize or lower blood sugar levels and lower blood sugar peaks. Invite family members to join you or take the time to make it a fun and social activity where you can relax and take care of yourself,” says Dr. Mohan.
Reduce carbohydrate intake and avoid skipping meals
“For example, if you want to eat a few sweets at a family gathering, reduce your carbohydrate intake in your meal. It’s not an idea. Get as close as you can. If you don’t eat regularly, your blood sugar will skyrocket, so try to be as disciplined as possible,” says Dr. Jain.
A day full of activities
“Change things up with the move. Christmas is a special time of year when we get together to celebrate food, friends and family. This often forces us to change our healthy habits and routines.” (Regular exercise, stretching, avoiding long periods of sitting, etc.) Use your free days to move your body, such as lifting your grandchildren, dancing to Christmas music, and pulling. Don’t forget to toss and turn with extra Christmas crackers, or a game of backyard cricket,” says Dr. Mohan.
“That said, it’s also a smart idea to do something that doesn’t involve eating. Take the youngsters outside to a soccer game while the family relaxes and enjoys an extra dessert. Take a day trip without a corn maze or food, fall festival, be creative,” Dr. Jain says.
Eat Christmas snacks in moderation
“As you enjoy your Christmas treats, remember your serving size. Food is what brings us all together and Christmas is a wonderful time to celebrate with loved ones. was carefully prepared and placed in front of us. please.
monitor blood sugar religiously
“Your blood sugar levels can easily get out of control, so stick to a regular testing schedule. Although a regular routine might give you a good idea of where your levels are. , Holidays aren’t all that typical.It’s important to monitor your level if: Sleep problems can make it difficult to control your blood sugar levels, and you may unconsciously consume high-fat, high-sugar foods. more likely to do so,” says Dr. Jain.
“Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night to help keep your blood sugar levels steady. Call your doctor right away if you need help managing your diabetes,” Dr. Jain adds.
Tips to Remember When Managing Diabetes
Here are some additional tips for managing blood sugar during the Christmas festivities by Daljit Kaur – Head of Nutrition, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi.
1. Eat healthy carbs Like whole grains and millet. Avoid bran removal. Avoid processed foods that add sugar.
2. Add fresh seasonal vegetables In the diet, such as palak, salso, batua, soybean leaves, peas.
3. Avoid fruit juices and carbonated drinks. Fruits such as apples, peaches, plums and guavas can be consumed whole.
4. Eat shelled dal Include fiber in your diet, such as mung subt, massa subt, whole black channa, and lobia.
5. Follow a short eating patternAvoid long and heavy meals.
6. Avoid excess fat.
7. Walking The key to carbohydrate restriction.
8. Avoid sugary desserts and puddings.
9. Making Japanese sweets with skim milk Add soaked almonds and walnuts.
10. Avoid Sugar, Jaggery, Honey and Cane Juicecakes, pastries, ice cream, jams, jelly.
11. Avoid Muttonfried chicken and fried fish.
13. Fruits like bananas, Grapes and chicks should be avoided.
14. Eat chicken and fish Marinate it with herbs and seasonings and experiment with healthy cooking methods such as roasting, grilling, and sautéing.
15. Incorporate Healthy Snacks Roasted chana, bajra, bean sprouts, salad and more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/diabetes-effective-tips-to-manage-blood-sugar-during-christmas-festivities-101671807898873.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan denies having been in contact with the establishment
- A futuristic and forward-looking education system is being created in the country thanks to the NEP: PM Modi
- Auto industry leaders warn Britain could lose to US subsidy scheme | automotive industry
- Diabetes: Effective Health Tips for Managing Blood Sugar During the Christmas Festival
- Elm Street Remake actor clarifies alleged splits over Freddy Kreuger film
- Influenza activity declines for second straight week but remains high
- KL Rahul leaves on 2 as India shocked early in the 145 chase
- Fashion witness Rangers FC win narrowly
- where is he now NORAD, Google follow location
- Banks in great danger from the earthquake: a study «Khabarhab
- Measles cases in South Africa rise to 227
- Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana cremated with full state honors