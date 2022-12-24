Diabetes: Effective Health Tips for Managing Blood Sugar During the Christmas Festival

The lively season has arrived, it’s time to go eat something delicious Christmas delicacies and treats. but, Diabetes mellitusChristmas and New Year can be quite stressful as the normal routine goes to toss and manage Blood glucose level becomes an issue. Diabetics often feel excluded from Christmas celebrations because they cannot do or eat the same things as others and can become depressed. This can again make it difficult to manage blood sugar levels. (Read also: Simple Tips to Reduce Cholesterol Before Christmas Binge

But having diabetes shouldn’t ruin your Christmas celebrations this year. To do that, you need to contact your diabetes specialist and have them suggest a meal plan that will allow you to participate in the Christmas celebrations without feeling guilty or conscious. By eating well, enjoying small amounts of high-calorie meals, and getting enough rest, you can deal with diabetes less stressfully.

‘It’s Christmas Day, with houses full of presents, lights and Christmas trees waiting for Santa. But what if you feel like you can’t be part of the celebration? Don’t worry. You can manage your diabetes and get through the festive season with a few simple guidelines.

How Diabetics Can Overcome Guilt

How to Avoid Guilt While Eating at Christmas (Pixabay)

“Diabetes management can be particularly challenging during the holiday season, but we don’t want this to take away from the enjoyment of our day. . If you don’t, you may feel like you “failed”, but it’s impossible to be perfect. When you find yourself thinking along these lines, take a moment to acknowledge how you feel. “I’m feeling stressed/”Overwhelmed/Guilty” – and admit that you’re not alone in feeling this way. Please contact your diabetes specialist before returning to

plan meals in advance

“Fortunately, diabetics can get through the Christmas season with a little bit of planning and preparation. Your strategy will determine whether or not your blood sugar stays steady. Consider them in advance and plan accordingly.Instead, enjoy those unique pleasures in moderation,” says Dr. Ginendra Jain, a consultant physician at Wockhart Hospital in Mira Road.

“Consult with your diabetes specialist and adjust your medication dosage as needed. No medication should be skipped at all costs,” says Dr. Mohan.

Don’t nap, keep moving

Stay active during the Christmas celebrations (Pixabay)

“Keep moving after your festive meal. Working out can feel like a daunting task, and the urge to take a nap is very real. Throughout the Christmas season, stay up and keep moving.” You need to encourage yourself to move: a meal, a simple 10-minute walk, or light exercise at home can help stabilize or lower blood sugar levels and lower blood sugar peaks. Invite family members to join you or take the time to make it a fun and social activity where you can relax and take care of yourself,” says Dr. Mohan.

Reduce carbohydrate intake and avoid skipping meals

“For example, if you want to eat a few sweets at a family gathering, reduce your carbohydrate intake in your meal. It’s not an idea. Get as close as you can. If you don’t eat regularly, your blood sugar will skyrocket, so try to be as disciplined as possible,” says Dr. Jain.

A day full of activities

“Change things up with the move. Christmas is a special time of year when we get together to celebrate food, friends and family. This often forces us to change our healthy habits and routines.” (Regular exercise, stretching, avoiding long periods of sitting, etc.) Use your free days to move your body, such as lifting your grandchildren, dancing to Christmas music, and pulling. Don’t forget to toss and turn with extra Christmas crackers, or a game of backyard cricket,” says Dr. Mohan.

“That said, it’s also a smart idea to do something that doesn’t involve eating. Take the youngsters outside to a soccer game while the family relaxes and enjoys an extra dessert. Take a day trip without a corn maze or food, fall festival, be creative,” Dr. Jain says.

Eat Christmas snacks in moderation

Brownie

“As you enjoy your Christmas treats, remember your serving size. Food is what brings us all together and Christmas is a wonderful time to celebrate with loved ones. was carefully prepared and placed in front of us. please.

monitor blood sugar religiously

“Your blood sugar levels can easily get out of control, so stick to a regular testing schedule. Although a regular routine might give you a good idea of ​​where your levels are. , Holidays aren’t all that typical.It’s important to monitor your level if: Sleep problems can make it difficult to control your blood sugar levels, and you may unconsciously consume high-fat, high-sugar foods. more likely to do so,” says Dr. Jain.

“Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night to help keep your blood sugar levels steady. Call your doctor right away if you need help managing your diabetes,” Dr. Jain adds.

Tips to Remember When Managing Diabetes

Here are some additional tips for managing blood sugar during the Christmas festivities by Daljit Kaur – Head of Nutrition, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi.

1. Eat healthy carbs Like whole grains and millet. Avoid bran removal. Avoid processed foods that add sugar.

2. Add fresh seasonal vegetables In the diet, such as palak, salso, batua, soybean leaves, peas.

3. Avoid fruit juices and carbonated drinks. Fruits such as apples, peaches, plums and guavas can be consumed whole.

4. Eat shelled dal Include fiber in your diet, such as mung subt, massa subt, whole black channa, and lobia.

5. Follow a short eating patternAvoid long and heavy meals.

6. Avoid excess fat.

7. Walking The key to carbohydrate restriction.

8. Avoid sugary desserts and puddings.

9. Making Japanese sweets with skim milk Add soaked almonds and walnuts.

10. Avoid Sugar, Jaggery, Honey and Cane Juicecakes, pastries, ice cream, jams, jelly.

11. Avoid Muttonfried chicken and fried fish.

13. Fruits like bananas, Grapes and chicks should be avoided.

14. Eat chicken and fish Marinate it with herbs and seasonings and experiment with healthy cooking methods such as roasting, grilling, and sautéing.

15. Incorporate Healthy Snacks Roasted chana, bajra, bean sprouts, salad and more.

