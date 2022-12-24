LA County reports 3,006 new COVID cases, 23 virus-related deaths

Health officials announced 3,006 new coronavirus cases and 23 additional virus-related deaths in Los Angeles County Friday, urging seniors to take extra precautions against the spread of the virus this holiday season. urged.

“Death rates continue to rise in Los Angeles County,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned Friday, a day after the county moved from the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category to a “moderate” level. , especially among the elderly. “

Of the 23 new deaths reported on Friday, 14 were over the age of 80, six were between 65 and 79, one was between 50 and 64, and one was between 30 and 49. Said.

Meanwhile, there are currently 1,201 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County, down from 1,256 on Thursday, according to state data. The county’s seven-day daily average positive test rate on Friday was 10.22%, down from 11.7% on Thursday and about the same as the figure of 10.2% a week ago.

The incidence rate was 177 per 100,000 on Friday, down from Thursday’s average of 180 per 100,000 and 204 per 100,000 a week earlier.

“Public health officials are concerned that holiday travel and gatherings will lead to increased infections and serious illness, placing a significant strain on county hospitals and health care systems,” the health department said in a statement. said in

The figures released Thursday fell below the county’s threshold of 200 per 100,000 inhabitants for “high” community activity levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Still, the county health department said Friday that precautions should be taken during holiday gatherings to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, especially among older adults, and to limit additional stress on health care providers and hospitals. I warned that it is necessary to “stack” the .

“To protect the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, or those with underlying health conditions in their families, workplaces, or communities, Los Angeles County residents should continue to wear masks indoors and stay healthy in other health areas.” Measures must be followed, the department said.

“Having plenty of well-fitting high-filtration masks, preferably N95, KN95, or KF94 on hand, can help limit transmission.”

Vaccines remain the best defense against severe COVID-19 disease, officials stress, and all eligible people, including children aged 6 months and older who are currently eligible, will be vaccinated with the new bivalent vaccine I added that it was necessary.

“In addition to wearing a mask indoors and getting the latest boosters, there is still time to get a seasonal flu vaccine as flu season usually lasts until spring,” the health department said.

“When choosing activities or planning an event, it also makes sense to look for outdoor options. Please give me.”

On Thursday, county public health director Barbara Feller said the county averaged about 2,600 new COVID infections per day over the past week, down about 12% from 3,000 per day the previous week. I was. Despite the decline, she stressed that “infections are still rising” in the county, and reiterated that the official number of cases has been underestimated due to the widespread use of home testing. noted, the results have not been reported to the county. For people who haven’t been tested at all.

Moving from “high” to “medium” categories will not affect public health restrictions, but it will make it less likely that the county will reimpose indoor mask requirements. And the number of hospitalizations continued to rise.

But Ferrer warned on Thursday that “any increase in the case rate will move it to ‘high’ again” given the continued high infection rate.

“Los Angeles County could continue to bounce back and forth between ‘medium’ and ‘high’ for the next few weeks,” she said.

The county continues to “strongly recommend” wearing masks indoors and in public. But Ferrer said residents should start wearing masks, even without a mandate, given the high infection rate.

Those who have been exposed to the virus in the last 10 days and businesses whose owners require masks will continue to require masks indoors in medical and collective care facilities.

As of Thursday, the county was averaging 178 new COVID-related hospitalizations per day, down about 10% from a week ago, but the number is the highest since April, Ferrer said. , said to be even higher than during the summer surge. with an infection.

Meanwhile, the number of staffed hospital beds available in the county remains at its lowest level in four years, averaging 210 in December. Bed availability is affected by both patient numbers and hospital staff levels, she said.

“Many staff are sick themselves because of the high incidence of respiratory illness,” she said.

She noted that the majority of deaths occurred in people over the age of 70, reflecting the population hospitalized for the highest levels of the virus.

Health officials estimate that about 40% of patients infected with the virus were hospitalized with actual COVID-related illness, but others were hospitalized for other reasons, many of whom were infected on admission. I just found out that there is