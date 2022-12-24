Elucidation of the genetic mechanism of high-calorie diet-induced obesity





Scientists at Tokyo Metropolitan University have shown that the transcriptional cofactor gene CRTC1 mediates the anti-obesity effects of the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) by regulating appetite for fats, high-fat diet metabolism, and blood sugar. clarified. credit: FASEB Journal (2022). DOI: 10.1096/fj.202200617R

High-calorie foods high in fat, oil, and sugar may taste great, but they often lead to overeating, leading to obesity and other serious health problems. But what stimulates the brain to cause overeating? Recently, a gene called CREB-Regulated Transcription Coactivator 1 (CRTC1) was found to be associated with obesity in humans. Deletion of CRTC1 in mice leads to obesity, showing that functional CRTC1 suppresses obesity. However, since CRTC1 is expressed in all neurons in the brain, the specific neurons that suppress obesity and the mechanisms underlying these neurons remained unclear. To elucidate the mechanism by which CRTC1 suppresses obesity, a research group led by Associate Professor Shigenobu Matsumura of the Graduate School of Human Life Ecology, Tokyo Metropolitan University, focused on neurons expressing melanocortin-4 receptors (MC4R). They hypothesized that CRTC1 expression in MC4R-expressing neurons suppressed obesity, as mutations in the MC4R gene are known to cause obesity. As a result, they created a strain of mice that normally expressed CRTC1, but in these neurons, unless CRTC1 was blocked in these neurons, and he found that loss of CRTC1 had an effect on obesity and diabetes. I checked. when given standard dietmice lacking CRTC1 with MC4R expression neuron showed no change in body weight compared to control mice.However, CRTC1-deficient mice high fat dietthey overfed and subsequently became significantly more obese than control mice and developed diabetes. “This study sheds light on the role the CRTC1 gene plays in the brain and part of the mechanism that prevents overeating of foods high in calories, fat and sugar,” said Professor Matsumura. “I hope this leads to a better understanding of what causes people to overeat.” Research results published in a journal FASEB Journal. For more information:

Shigenobu Matsumura et al. CRTC1 deficiency, especially in melanocortin-4 receptor-expressing cells, induces hyperphagia, obesity, and insulin resistance. FASEB Journal (2022). DOI: 10.1096/fj.202200617R

